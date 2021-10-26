Video: Nitish Kumar mentioned on Lalu Yadav’s statement- ‘He can shoot me and…’

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, He can get me shot. He cannot do anything on Lalu Yadav’s assertion visarjan of Nitish Kumar, NDA executive: That is the video of Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar wherein he’s observed guffawing on the assertion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad, announcing that he must shoot me. can. He cannot do anything. If he needs, he can shoot me. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mentioned this when media individuals requested him about Lalu Yadav’s assertion wherein he had mentioned that I will be able to be certain that the NDA executive in Bihar, Nitish Kumar’s ‘immersion’.Additionally Learn – Cunsult App will select the most productive occupation for you, officers will information for UPSC, NDA, SSB

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, “He can get me shot. He can’t do anything. If he needs, he can get me shot…” when requested through journalists about RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s assertion ‘I will be able to be certain that ‘visarjan’ of Nitish Kumar, NDA executive in Bihar’. %.twitter.com/1oSaDGcgmP – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Allow us to tell that within the by-elections to be held for the Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan meeting seats, Lalu Yadav had introduced lately to marketing campaign. Right through this, he had additionally mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Celebration-led NDA alliance had won energy through manipulating the result of the meeting elections ultimate 12 months. Taking a jibe at his arch rival Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalu mentioned he as soon as had the ambition to change into the high minister. In view of his declining reputation, BJP and Narendra Modi must suppose that their

Lalu, who’s affected by more than a few illnesses, mentioned that he’s going to talk over with each the constituencies on Wednesday, the ultimate day of campaigning. He praised the marketing campaign being run through his more youthful son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in those meeting constituencies and mentioned that Tejashwi has accomplished a super activity.