VIDEO: Nitish Kumar’s solution to the query of being a contender for the put up of PM – forgive us, all this…

For a while, the dialogue intensified that Janata Dal United (JDU) sees Nitish Kumar as a powerful contender for the put up of High Minister. And its arrangements have additionally began. An afternoon previous, there was once information that an workout goes to take the Janata Dal United to the nationwide degree. This resolution was once taken within the birthday party assembly.

Does Nitish Kumar actually wish to develop into the High Minister or whether or not he's going to give a declare for the put up of High Minister, this query has been replied via Nitish Kumar himself. Reporters wondered and Nitish Kumar spoke back in his personal tone.

#WATCH | Bihar Leader Minister Nitish Kumar’s reaction on being requested that his birthday party participants are calling him “High Minister subject matter” percent.twitter.com/jX012ihRb6 – ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

In keeping with the query in regards to the put up of PM, Nitish Kumar mentioned that ‘birthday party conferences are held. Many leaders are concerned within the birthday party. If anyone has mentioned one thing like this, it does now not imply that this can be a topic of the birthday party. Nitish Kumar mentioned that this isn’t the verdict of any birthday party and so forth. So that you guys forgive me. Now not all this.