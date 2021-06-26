Video of BJP MLA’s officer spouse went viral, accusing husband of harassment most effective after 2 months of marriage

Shimla: Vishal Nehriya, the BJP MLA from Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala, has been accused through his spouse of bodily and mentally harassing her. Nehria’s spouse Oshin Sharma is an officer of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Provider. An 11-minute video of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Provider (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma of 2020 batch is viral on social media (BJP MLA’s professional spouse’s video is going viral). Within the video, Sharma has accused the BJP MLA of slapping him 3 times on Thursday. Additionally Learn – Utar Gayi Pant: The individual used to be dancing at the step with nice excitement, unexpectedly the pants got here off, see the topic forward for your self

Sharma is posted as Block Building Officer in Nagrota Surian of Kangra District Rural Building Company (DRDA). He alleged that Nehria careworn him bodily and mentally a number of occasions. Additionally Learn – Viral Video: In Chapra, the nurse gave empty injection to the boy, observing the video, the thoughts will change into like this…

Nehria and Sharma have been married two months in the past on 26 April. He stated that now she has returned to her maternal house. The HPAS officer claims that Nehria had overwhelmed him up in a Chandigarh lodge in February this 12 months. The BJP MLA didn’t reply to calls or messages when he used to be referred to as to remark at the allegation. Additionally Learn – Mandap Me Harkat: The groom did such an act with the bride within the pavilion, the Pandit stated – take away fingers, other folks stated – Pandit Ji Rocks | Watch Viral Video

32-year-old Vishal Nehria used to be elected because the MLA of Dharamsala within the by-election on October 24, 2019. Spouse Oshin Sharma alleges that her husband threw her out of the home at the fourth day of marriage as a result of she used to be discovered inflamed with the corona virus an infection. He stated that Nehria once more threatened to hurt herself, and then she returned.

The officer stated that she had recognized Nehria from the time she used to be in faculty or even then their courting used to be damaged as Nehria used to overcome her up even then.

The professional stated that once Nehria proposed marriage in 2019 after turning into an MLA, she felt that he in point of fact favored her and as a result of this she agreed to the wedding. Oshin Sharma accused his in-laws of tough dowry announcing that his oldsters had given the circle of relatives a gold chain value Rs 1.20 lakh and a hoop value Rs one lakh on the time of marriage. She stated that her in-laws have additionally accused her of torturing her.