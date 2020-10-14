Entertainment

Video of BrahMos extended range supersonic cruise missile test revealed, accurate target up to 400 KM

October 14, 2020
BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile test fired on September 30: India successfully test-fired the BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile on 30 September. This missile can hit targets at distances of more than 400 km. A video of this has surfaced. Also Read – Bangladesh leads in per capita GDP, India will be the third poorest country in South Asia next year

In recent weeks, India has test-fired several missiles, including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and the anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. Also Read – Released! DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: DRDO issued admit card for these various exams, check this direct link

India also successfully test-fired laser-guided anti-tank missile and nuclear-powered hypersonic missile ‘Shaurya’ on 9 October. The successful trial of Rudram-1 is being seen as a major achievement as it is the first anti-radiation weapon developed by India. The missiles have been tested in eastern Ladakh amid India’s fierce border dispute with China.

