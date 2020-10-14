Video of BrahMos extended range supersonic cruise missile test revealed, accurate target up to 400 KM

BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile test fired on September 30: India successfully test-fired the BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile on 30 September. This missile can hit targets at distances of more than 400 km. A video of this has surfaced. Also Read – Bangladesh leads in per capita GDP, India will be the third poorest country in South Asia next year

In recent weeks, India has test-fired several missiles, including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and the anti-radiation missile Rudram-1.

#WATCH BrahMos Extended Range Supersonic Cruise Missile test fired on September 30. The Missile can strike targets at distances over 400 kms. pic.twitter.com/IsIs0HNBNR

– ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

India also successfully test-fired laser-guided anti-tank missile and nuclear-powered hypersonic missile ‘Shaurya’ on 9 October. The successful trial of Rudram-1 is being seen as a major achievement as it is the first anti-radiation weapon developed by India. The missiles have been tested in eastern Ladakh amid India’s fierce border dispute with China.