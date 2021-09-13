Video of feminine constable with revolver went viral, now officials surrender

The resignation of Priyanka Mishra, a lady constable who made reels with a revolver, has been permitted on Instagram in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Allow us to inform you that Priyanka had resigned 12 days in the past, which was once permitted by means of SSP Muniraj ji on Sunday. In line with the feminine constable, she is resigning because of the trolling of folks on social media.Additionally Learn – Birds Superb Viral Video: By no means observed birds taking selfies, operating on computer, no… so watch this humorous video

It's price noting that when the reel video went viral on Instagram, Priyanka was once placed on line on this regard. She was once at this time giving responsibility within the police line. After the resignation is permitted, she is going to now not be capable of do responsibility. Please inform that Priyanka is a resident of Kanpur. Within the 12 months 2020, she was once admitted to the UP Police as a constable. Prior to now, he made a video with a revolver in uniform. On this 22-second video, she was once observed waving a revolver.

In this type of scenario, this video changed into increasingly more viral and when the UP Police began getting scolded, folks had been observed announcing concerning the constable {that a} unsuitable symbol of UP is being offered. When the upper officers got here to find out about this video, SSP Agra had allegedly put Priyanka Mishra at the line within the video. Allow us to inform you that Priyanka needed to face numerous trolling on Instagram.

Priyanka’s higher fans

Allow us to inform you that Priyanka Mishra could be very energetic on social media. In this type of scenario, upon getting into controversies, the choice of his fans on Instagram is expanding frequently. Until now he has greater than 38 thousand fans. On the identical time, Priyanka’s fans had been handiest 3000.