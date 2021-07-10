Video Of Kid Ripping Flag From Backyard And Tossing It As Grownup Seems to be On Is going Viral

A video of a kid pulling an American flag from an individual’s entrance backyard and throwing it at the floor has long past viral on social media.

“Kids are being raised to desecrate the flag,” a Twitter person commented at the video, which has been seen just about 1 million instances since being posted Friday.

The video has no audio and presentations an unidentified younger boy on a scooter with an grownup lady on a motorbike driving down a residential side road.

The boy passes a small American flag in a entrance backyard and makes an attempt to drag it from the bottom. He misses on his first strive, however will get off of his scooter after which effectively rips the flag from the backyard and throws it at the floor.

He and the lady then resume driving down the road. It sounds as if the lady offers no pushback at the boy for pulling the flag.

The video comes amid a national heated debate at the implementation of important race principle curriculum in study rooms across the nation, which some folks and lawmakers argue teaches youngsters to “hate American exceptionalism.”

The belief of the American flag as a divisive image has additionally unfold to mainstream tradition, with singer Macy Grey announcing the flag will have to be up to date for the reason that present one is “tattered, dated, divisive, and mistaken,” whilst a Black Lives Topic bankruptcy in Utah known as the flag “an emblem of hatred.”

“After we Black American citizens see this flag we all know the individual flying it’s not secure to be round,” a July 4 Fb submit from Utah’s BLM bankruptcy reads. “After we see this flag we all know the individual flying this is a racist. After we see this flag we all know that the individual flying it lives in a unique The united states than we do. After we see this flag, we query your intelligence. We all know to steer clear of you. This can be a image of hatred.”

A New York Instances editorial board member additionally stated final month all the way through a phase on MSNBC that she was once “disturbed” to look American flags all the way through a go back and forth on Lengthy Island – a remark the New York Instances defended.

“I used to be on Lengthy Island this weekend visiting a in point of fact expensive good friend, and I used to be in point of fact disturbed. I noticed, you realize, dozens and dozens of pickup vans with [expletives] in opposition to Joe Biden at the again of them, Trump flags, and, in some instances, simply dozens of American flags, which could also be simply anxious … Necessarily, the message was once transparent … That is my nation. This isn’t your nation. I personal this,” Mara Homosexual stated.