Video of UP Meeting Speaker is going viral, much less garments, point out of Mahatma Gandhi and Rakhi Sawant

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Meeting Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit mentioned on Sunday that if one had turn into nice by way of dressed in much less garments, then Bollywood actor "Rakhi Sawant would have turn into even more than Mahatma Gandhi".

The Speaker of the Meeting is being criticized in this topic on social media. He mentioned this all over the 'Enlightened Magnificence Convention' in Bangarmau meeting constituency of Unnao district.



This video of the speech of UP Meeting Speaker Dikshit went viral on social media, and then Dikshit offered her rationalization on this regard by way of making a number of tweets. Dixit tweeted, “Some pals on social media are circulating a video excerpt of my speech with a touch of which means in a different way. In reality, this is part of my speech in Unnao’s enlightened convention, through which the convention operator offered me and described me as an enlightened creator.

He mentioned, “I proceeded from this level and mentioned that one does now not turn into enlightened by way of writing a couple of books and articles. Mahatma Gandhi used to put on much less garments. The rustic referred to as him ‘Bapu’. However this doesn’t imply that Rakhi Sawant may even turn into Gandhiji. Pals, please settle for my speech in actual context handiest.