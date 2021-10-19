Video: Owaisi raised questions about PM Modi referring to India-Pakistan T20 fit, often known as coward

Hyderabad : AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi has as soon as once more attacked Top Minister Narendra Modi within the title of Pakistan, China and Petrol-Diesel Costs. Addressing a meeting in Hyderabad, he stated, the Top Minister does now not open his mouth on two issues, he will have to have spoken on the whole lot else.Additionally Learn – President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi lengthen Eid Milad Un Nabi greetings

Once Owaisi stated, ‘Petrol has turn into Rs 100, such a lot of other folks’s voices began coming from the assembly. Then he stated, Diesel became 70. The Top Minister of India does now not say the rest on petrol. Do not say the rest on diesel. Costs are touching the sky, the Top Minister of India does now not say the rest. The century has turn into of petrol and diesel, however the Top Minister is announcing pals, do not be concerned. Additionally Learn – Amidst US issues, China stated – didn’t check a hypersonic missile, however a spacecraft

Talking on China’s infiltration, Owaisi stated, ‘China entered our area and sat down. When Pakistan attacked in Pulwama, Modi had stated that we can kill through coming into the home, we stated kill through coming into. However now China is sitting within our area, they aren’t doing the rest. He named all the ones spaces from Ladakh to Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh, the place China steadily tries to infiltrate and stated that the Top Minister does not anything. Additionally Learn – Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi stated, Modiji, quit Jammu and Kashmir to Biharis for 15 days, then see

Owaisi stated, ‘The Top Minister of India is afraid to discuss China. It kind of feels that infrequently sugar isn’t added to tea, someplace… We wish to ask the Top Minister, 9 courageous infantrymen of our military have been killed and there will probably be India-Pakistan T20 on twenty fourth. He used to be speaking concerning the fit between India and Pakistan within the T20 International Cup. He additional stated, ‘Modi ji, did not you assert that the military is demise and Manmohan Singh’s executive is feeding biryani. These days our infantrymen are being killed and you’re going to play T20? Pakistan is taking part in T20 in Kashmir with the lives of Indian other folks.

Wondering the intelligence, Owaisi stated, ‘The deficient employees of Bihar are being murdered. Focused killing is going on, what’s IB doing, what’s House Minister Amit Shah doing. What’s intelligence doing in Kashmir? Guns are coming and what fit will you play? Terrorists are coming from Pakistan, which ceasefire have you ever achieved at the LoC that now guns are coming from drones. Why did you do the sort of ceasefire.’

#WATCH | PM Modi by no means speaks on 2 issues — upward push in petrol and diesel costs & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is scared of talking on China. Our 9 infantrymen died (in J&Ok) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 fit will occur: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, in Hyderabad percent.twitter.com/Q0AabFZ0BU – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Owaisi stated, ‘When article 370 used to be abolished, it used to be stated that the whole lot is over in Kashmir, what has ended, not anything has came about. Focused killing is going on in Kashmir and it’s the failure of Modi executive. You have no coverage towards terrorism. (Enter – ANI)