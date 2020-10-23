VIDEO: PM Modi-Lantern’s era in Bhojpuri, Nitish not allowed to work for 10 years

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address in Bhojpuri for the rally held in Sasaram for the Bihar assembly elections. PM Modi started his address from Bhojpuri, he said that he was ready to bow down to the land. Honors of India, Bihar, India’s pride, Bihar, India’s values, Bihar, the entire revolution, Bihar, and self-reliance of India. Also Read – Ruckus from ‘corona vaccine’ in Bihar election: Shiv Sena said – limit is, you give me vote ….. See VIDEO

PM pays tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan-Raghuvansh Babu Also Read – PM Modi Rally in Bihar Today Live Update: Efforts to make Bihar a backward state again coming to power- PM Modi

I pay tribute to my close friend and poor, Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who has dedicated his life to the Dalits and is staying with me till the last moment. Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also continuously worked for the upliftment of the poor, they too are no longer among us, I also pay tribute to them. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi will roar in two rallies in Bihar today, will also be on stage

Nitish’s government is going to be formed again in Bihar

PM Modi said that the people of Bihar have made up their mind, have decided that those whose history is to make Bihar sick, will not let them get around. As many surveys are being done, as many reports are coming, all of them are coming. Once again in Bihar, the NDA government is going to be formed, Nitish’s government is going to be formed.

When I as Gujarat CM & Nitish Ji attended UPA’s central meetings, Nitish Ji always told them – improving stall Bihar’s development. But for 10 yrs, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced center & ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar’s 10 yrs: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/F6yHFCfDTR – ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

People of Bihar cannot forget those 15 years…

Addressing the first election rally of Bihar elections, PM Modi said that people are celebrating the mahaparva of democracy with all caution while fighting Corona. The people of Bihar cannot forget the days when the sun was setting, everything would be shut down, stalled. Today there is electricity, there are roads, there are lights and the biggest thing is the environment in which the ordinary citizen of the state can live without fear, can live.

Those who have bribed millions from the youth of Bihar for government appointments, they are again looking at Bihar with seduction. The generation may have changed in Bihar today, but the youth of Bihar have to remember who was going to put Bihar in so much trouble.