VIDEO: PM Modi took a tank ride from Pakistan’s Logewala border post

Loungiwala (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan on Saturday to celebrate Diwali. PM Modi rode a battle tank at this checkpoint bordering Pakistan. Let me tell you that despite the small number of soldiers at this checkpoint in the 1971 war, Indian soldiers faced the Pakistani army with great bravery. The film border was made on the Battle of Loungiwala.

Continuing his campaign to spend time with the soldiers on Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the jawans at the Loungwala outpost in Rajasthan. He said that if India is tried, there will be a "strong answer".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives while on duty at the Longewala post in Jaisalmer. After this, PM Modi distributed sweets to the soldiers during the visit of Longewala, Jaisalmer.

On this occasion, the PM saluted the valor of Brig Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the 1971 war against Pakistan and said that the 1971 war against Pakistan was an example of exemplary coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Taking a clear attack on China, Modi said without naming anyone that today the whole world is troubled by the expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking. He said, India believes in the policy of understanding others and building mutual understanding with them, but if it is to be tried, it will be given a strong answer. His message came amidst the deadlock with China on the Ladakh border.

The Prime Minister said that no power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from protecting the border of the country. He said that India has shown that it has the strength and political will to give a befitting reply to those who challenge it.

The PM said, “Today the world is knowing this, understanding that this country is not going to compromise its interests even at any cost.” Modi told the jawans, “The more time I spend with you, the stronger my resolve to serve and protect the country.”

The PM told the soldiers, “Today I want to make three requests to you. First, make the habit of innovating something a part of your everyday life. Second, keep yoga a part of your life. Thirdly, apart from your mother tongue, Hindi and English, definitely learn at least one language. You will see, these things will infuse a new energy in you. “