VIDEO: Police are trying to break the farmers barrier in Delhi-UP Border

Farmers protest continue at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border news: The farmers of Uttar Pradesh, while defying all the security arrangements, were seen trying to break the barricades. At the same time, the police appeared to be trying hard to stop them. Its video has come out. These farmers have reached the Ghaziabad-Delhi border in support of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march. Also Read – Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Narendra Singh Tomar meet at BJP President JP Nadda’s residence

The farmers continued their protest at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border amid security deployment. The farmers trying to break through the barricades in Ghazipur, Delhi, are seen in this video that despite the darkness, the farmers are constantly trying to enter the border of Delhi. Also Read – Farmers warned to block all roads leading to Delhi, meeting between Amit Shah-JP Nadda to resolve the issue

#WATCH Delhi: Farmers continue their protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border against the farm laws amid security deployment. Also Read – Two CMs confronted on the issue of farmers, Amarinder Singh said – Manohar Lal Khattar could call me on my mobile Visuals of farmers trying to break through the barricades at Ghazipur, Delhi pic.twitter.com/dMunJhmDdg – ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

One farmer said, “We want a guarantee in the minimum support price (MSP). We are going to discuss with other farmer groups and then decide on further plans. “