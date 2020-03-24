Video, Prime Video: James Bond And More Are Coming In April 2020 To Help You Quarantine In Style

The James Bond Franchise

There’s some excellent news, and a few even higher information, on the subject of Prime Video’s new inflow of James Bond franchise titles. The excellent news is that the primary 20 movies will likely be accessible for 007 followers to partake in, in addition to the bonus of the non-canonical remake of Thunderball, 1983’s By no means Say By no means Once more. The even higher information is that each one of these movies will likely be accessible in 4K UHD streaming. So even if you happen to’ve seen these explicit footage earlier than, a brand new depth of readability and smoothness goes to be current.