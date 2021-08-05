Video: Proud of the victory of the hockey crew, PM Modi referred to as the captain Manpreet, trainer Reid and Piyush, this dialog took place …

Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi speaks to India Hockey crew Captain Manpreet Singh, trainer Graham Reid, assistant trainer Piyush Dubey, Information: Top Minister Narendra Modi congratulated captain Manpreet Singh, head trainer Graham Reid and assistant trainer Piyush in Tokyo at the Indian males’s hockey crew profitable an Olympic medal after 41 years. Spoke to Dubey (assistant trainer Piyush Dubey) at the telephone and congratulated him. India gained the bronze medal on the Tokyo Olympics by way of defeating Germany 5-4 within the bronze medal play-off fit on Thursday.Additionally Learn – Pegasus controversy: Ideal Courtroom pulls up legal professional, says – can not ship realize to Top Minister

Sports activities Authority of India (SAI) has tweeted a video, through which Top Minister Modi is speaking to Manpreet, Reed and Dubey at the telephone. Top Minister Modi advised Manpreet, "Many, many, many congratulations. To you, to the entire crew. You've accomplished a stupendous activity, the entire nation is dancing."

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks to the India Hockey crew Captain Manpreet Singh, trainer Graham Reid and assistant trainer Piyush Dubey after the crew gained #Bronze medal in males’s hockey fit in opposition to Germany#TokyoOlympics %.twitter.com/NguuwSISsV – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021



The Top Minister stated that Manpreet’s voice was once free after the defeat in opposition to Belgium, however as of late there may be complete enthusiasm. He stated, “Your voice was once free that day. Nowadays is filled with enthusiasm. Your laborious paintings is operating. Congratulations to all of the avid gamers from my aspect. We’re assembly on August 15, I’ve referred to as everybody, will meet on that day.”

Manpreet Singh thanked the Top Minister for repeatedly encouraging the Indian crew.

PM Modi spoke to the Males’s Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh, Head Trainer Graham Reid and Assistant Trainer Piyush Dubey. He congratulated the crew for rising victorious and bringing house the Bronze medal#Olympics

(report pictures) %.twitter.com/eR1KN0Pq1S – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Top Minister Modi spoke to Reid and congratulated him for developing historical past. Reid stated that his phrases impressed the crew after the semi-final loss. Top Minister Modi had previous tweeted announcing that Indians will all the time take into accout nowadays. He tweeted, “Ancient. Nowadays will all the time be within the recollections of each Indian. Congratulations to our males’s hockey crew for profitable the bronze medal. With this, he has overjoyed the entire nation, particularly the formative years. India is happy with its hockey crew.

In any other tweet in Hindi, the Top Minister stated, “Prahilt Bharat! Impressed India! Proud India! The impressive victory of the hockey crew in Tokyo is a proud second for all the nation. That is New India, India filled with self belief. Many congratulations and best possible needs to the hockey crew once more.”

Odisha Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik also known as the Indian avid gamers and congratulated them. Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohit Das integrated within the Indian crew are from Odisha. Naveen Patnaik stated within the video name, “Many congratulations to our hockey crew. The entire nation is overjoyed, in fact Odisha too. We’re all with you and congrats. We can meet the Indian Olympic Hockey crew at the sixteenth of this month. Wishing all of the avid gamers all of the best possible for the longer term.”

#WATCH Odisha Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with the Indian hockey crew and congratulated the Indian males’s hockey crew after profitable the bronze medal.#TokyoOlympics %.twitter.com/cvCIVA6x4m – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) August 5, 2021

The eight-time Olympic champion and global quantity 3 India was once as soon as trailing 1-3 however controlled to triumph over the drive and sign in a win in 8 mins with 4 objectives. Simranjit Singh (seventeenth and thirty fourth) scored two objectives for India, whilst Hardik Singh (twenty seventh), Harmanpreet Singh (twenty ninth) and Rupinder Good friend Singh scored one target each and every. The Indian crew gained an Olympic medal 41 years after profitable the final of its 8 gold medals on the 1980 Moscow Olympics.