VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, Priyanka driving car, Noida Police on DND ready

new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi left on Saturday to meet the family of the victim of the Vadra Hathras ganger rape incident. Congress has released its video. In the car, Rahul Gandhi is seen sitting in the front seat and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is driving the car. At the same time, Noida Police has implemented Section 144.

Along with the two leaders, a delegation of party MPs is going to Hathras. On the other hand, many Congress MPs have left for Hathras in a bus. Shortly before leaving for Hathras, Rahul said that nothing in the world could stop him from meeting this unhappy family. At the same time, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made it clear that she will meet the family of the victim of Hathras on Tuesday at any cost.

#WATCH Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her way to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in #Hathras (UP), with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Source-Congress) pic.twitter.com/TSy7gLaxPL
– ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh said, they are violating Section 144 of CrPC. We are deployed here to control illegal assembling of people. We are appealing for peace because of the outbreak of COVID19, they should be dispersed in large public interest.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Nothing in the world can stop me from meeting this unhappy family of Hathras and sharing their pain.” The Congress leader said, “I do not accept the treatment being done by the UP government and its police with this lovely girl and her family. No Indian should accept this. “

According to the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal, many Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras and meet the bereaved family. Venugopal tweeted, “The Congress delegation will meet the family and listen to their concerns and demand justice for the victim and family.”

Section 144 is being violated. Police forces are deployed to control illegal public meetings. We are constantly appealing for peace. We try our best to understand this and return to our destination: Rannvijay Singh ADCP Noida https://t.co/1pvebsmn9U pic.twitter.com/fUYceqE7nO – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 3, 2020

Earlier, on Thursday, Rahul and Priyanka had stopped and detained the two leaders while going to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the victim’s family. At the same time, the Congress claimed that Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.