Video: Rahul Gandhi said – This cowardly prime minister says no one has taken our land

Rahul Gandhi in Haryana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi even cowardly at an event in Haryana. In late evening on Tuesday in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi has given such a controversial statement. Its video has surfaced. In this statement, he was seen crossing the limit of decent words.

Rahul Gandhi said, "I am guaranteeing you that China did not have enough power to put a step inside our country." Look today .. understand the matter .. understand the matter… there is only one country in the world. Today, there is only one country in the world, within which .. inside which another country's army came .. 1200 square kilometers… and the cowardly Prime Minister says that no country has taken the land of this country. There is only one country, brother in the whole world… only one country in the world whose land was grabbed… Hindustan… and they call themselves patriots… The Prime Minister calls himself a patriot and the whole country knows that the Chinese army is inside India… how He is patriotic…

#WATCH The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. And PM calls himself a 'deshbhakt'. If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 mins: Rahul Gandhi in Haryana pic.twitter.com/JarmXUMTFs
– ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

Rahul Gandhi further said, I am telling you that if our government had not been there, we would have picked up China and thrown it away. It does not take 15 minutes… does not take 15 minutes… pick up and throw China out… pick up our army… our air force… pick up China 100 kilometers behind… But in this… in this Prime Minister… I am telling you… understand this… The Prime Minister does not understand the power of the country. It does not understand the power of the farmer. It does not understand the power of laborers… It does not understand the power of Hindustan.