VIDEO: Rain in Delhi, water appears on the streets of the capital

new Delhi: The capital of the country, Delhi, received rain in the evening on Saturday. Due to this, water was seen everywhere on the roads. Rain water has accumulated in many places. A video of the rainwater in the Teen Murti area of ​​Delhi has surfaced, in which it seems that a river is flowing on the road. Also Read – Covid-19: After 69 days in Delhi, record increase in cases, death toll is 4513

However, the rain did not last long in the capital, but it rained heavily in a short period of time. There have been rains in Noida and Gurugram, the cities adjoining Delhi. After the evening rains, the weather has changed once again and Delhi NCR received light rain at night also. Also Read – All schools will be closed in Delhi till September 30, only these students will be allowed from 21

Rain fell on Saturday evening in various parts of the national capital. Safdarjung observatory recorded 1.8 mm of rain. A senior meteorological official said that there was 2.4 mm of rain on Lodhi Road and 1.2 mm on the ridge. There was no rain in Palam and Aya Nagar. Also Read – Delhi: Sister’s boyfriend used to narrate love story to friends, when found out, brother took this dreadful step

Please tell that the Meteorological Department today said that there is a possibility of light rain in Delhi on Saturday in the national capital. The city has received only nominal rainfall in the first five days of September.

#WATCH Delhi: Waterlogging in South Avenue following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/zAykVIlIhQ – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

A video has also surfaced of the rains at Rajpath in Delhi, in which vehicles are seen running on the road amidst heavy rain.

#WATCH Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/dCflqsgzmY – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Rainfall in Avinu along with the capital, heavy rain water has accumulated on the roads, causing problems in driving vehicles.

Meteorological Department had predicted light rain in Delhi today

The Meteorological Department had predicted light rain in the national capital today on Saturday. In this, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the capital are expected to be around 35 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. The city has received only nominal rainfall in the first five days of September.

#WATCH Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging near Teen Murti area in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/8SzaMhARGx – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Delhi has received 555.6 mm rainfall since June 1

According to Safdarjung Observatory, which provides weather data in the capital, no rain has been recorded so far this month. Generally, 28.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded during this period. The weather stations of Palam and Lodhi Road have also recorded 99 and 100 per cent rainfall deficiency respectively in this month. In the monsoon season this year, the city has recorded a total of 555.6 mm rainfall since June 1. The figure is usually 552.6 mm. (Input: agency)