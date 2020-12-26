Video: Rajasthan CM Gehlot said – BJP does not give tickets to a single Muslim, but …

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused the BJP that a party which did not give tickets to a single Muslim in the elections, used a Muslim in a conspiracy to topple his government. Also read – open challenge for debate on farm laws: Modi government minister challenges Rahul Gandhi on open debate on farmers’ issues

BJP does not give tickets to Muslims and governments are using them to topple

Referring to the crisis faced by his government, Gehlot said, “He took all the weapons. Be it Dharmendra Pradhan or whether Zafar Islam… a new Zafar Islam has been born, in the country… whether the government of Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan… BJP does not give tickets to a Muslim. Nearly 400 tickets are given in Uttar Pradesh and 250 in Bihar, in the assembly elections, BJP does not give one ticket to any Muslim. And governments are using Muslims to topple them. “

#WATCH | BJP considers giving a ticket to Muslims during elections, but they are being used to topple the government: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (25.12) pic.twitter.com/tF6QMfWBVa – ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

Member Syed Zafar Islam accused

Gehlot made the allegation alleging that he was involved in the BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Syed Zafar Islam for his alleged purchase of MLAs in a political crisis in the state in July. Let me tell you that the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had revolted with many MLAs, which raised questions about the stability of Gehlot government.

When Shah met

Gehlot had also said in a program a few days ago that during the crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met rebel MLAs of Congress. Gehlot said, “When our MLAs met Amit Shah, Dharmendra was sitting there and Syed Zafar Islam who took Jyotiraditya Scindia to BJP was sitting.”

BJP betrayed democracy in this country

In response to a question, Gehlot said, “BJP has betrayed democracy in this country. You talk of winning democratically… you win and what you are doing is not compatible with democracy. This is a very serious matter. “

Gehlot accused these leaders including Amit Shah of conspiracy to topple government

Gehlot said that the BJP conspired to topple his government and that the people of this state will take revenge in the next elections. He said, “Four leaders including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Zafar Islam and a central minister of BJP in Rajasthan were involved in trying to topple our elected government.”

Gehlot said – I have evidence, there was a big game

Gehlot said, “I have proof.” They all called and talked to our leaders. The game was very big, the government has recovered strongly with your blessings and assure you that in the coming three years, it will work more strongly. ” The Chief Minister said, “The President has not accepted the laws we had made on mob lynching and honor killing, because the Indian government would not want to.”

Gehlot said on Sachin Pilot, “I still said that Fargate and Fourgive

On a question related to the controversy with Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said, “I had also said that Farget and Forgive … forget and forgive.” This thing is going to be understood by everyone who does not understand it is clumsy. I have said to my heart, Farget and Fargiv. It means if I have made a mistake then forget and forgive me. It also means. What would be bigger than this? “

Must not have anesthesia

Regarding the peasant movement, Gehlot said, “Government of India should understand that farmers are sitting in winter, but they don’t care, there should not be so much insensitivity. The prestige is of the people, if the prestige of the people is maintained, then the prestige of the leader will be maintained, the prestige of the government will be maintained. Today the reputation of the public is at stake. “