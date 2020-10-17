VIDEO: Security forces said … come out small, no one will shoot, terrorists cry after hearing

Jammu Kashmir: Indian Army (Indian Security Forces) is conducting a special operation to wipe out terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. For this, the army is also giving an opportunity to surrender to terrorists. A video of how the army is giving terrorists a chance to surrender was seen in Chandura of Budgam on Friday. The video is moving. Also Read – Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, security forces killed a terrorist

According to the information, in Chandura area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir, security forces were informed about the hiding of a terrorist in a house. Soon after getting the information, the police started the operation by taking the team of 55 RR and CRPF of the army with them. In which the army surrendered the terrorist. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

Father of Local terrorist who surrendered today in Chadoora Budgam encounter touches feet of Indian Army soldiers and thanks them for saving life of his son. Also Read – J&K, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh are integral parts of India’s China bluntly, have been and will remain Jai Ho! @adgpi, @ChinarcorpsIA pic.twitter.com/5cax3aYEgS – Al iskandar (@TheSkandar) October 16, 2020

In order to remove the fear of surrender from the mind of the terrorist, the security force told him remotely that no one would kill him, just give up his weapon. This effort of the security forces paid off and the terrorist surrendered. The video of this military effort is going viral on social media.

In the video, the security guard tells the terrorist .. Come here, come here… here and here… nobody will fire… no one will fire… Aaja hither come aa ja chhotu… All Party Quiet, Jahangir Look behind… wear paint, wear your paint… and come forward , Come forward here… just keep coming… leave the jersey, leave the jersey. Hold up the hands (Terrorist looks at the security forces with his hands raised) No one else? Weapon? It is there… It does not matter… nothing will happen son… go on very comfortably… well done… Hey pick up his weapon.

As soon as the terrorist surrenders peacefully. A young man of the security force says that son of rest… don’t you worry… bring water, bring water… all stay away… all get away… please… After this, the terrorist makes a gesture and the security personnel go to that side and take away his weapon. After surrendering the terrorist, his father hugs him. The terrorist starts crying bitterly as he hugs his father.