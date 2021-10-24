VIDEO: Sooner than returning to Bihar, Lalu was once noticed in complete swing, stated – what’s Congress, what’s alliance?

Bihar Politics: RJD supremo is returning to Bihar after a protracted hole and simply sooner than coming to Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has introduced a scathing assault on Congress in Delhi. Lalu once more seemed in complete swing and raised a large assault wondering the political working out of the Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das and stated – he’s Bhakchonhar. Lalu, whilst attacking the Congress without delay at the dispute between RJD Congress in regards to the by-elections in Bihar, stated – what’s the RJD-Congress alliance. Lalu requested whether or not he would have given the Congress a seat to lose? Giving a seat to forfeit his bail. Allow us to let you know that the method of counter-attack has began between RJD and Congress.Additionally Learn – Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi stated, Modiji, quit Jammu and Kashmir to Biharis for 15 days, then see

Lalu categorically denied any resentment between his two sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav and stated that the entirety goes neatly within the celebration. However Lalu’s remark has come for the primary time. In Bihar, each the events are contesting the elections one at a time and also are attacking each and every different. Additionally Learn – Bihar Politics: The anger of Lalu’s Lal Tej Pratap is expanding, warned the leaders – let the daddy come…

#WATCH | Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav speaks at the breaking of celebration’s alliance with Congress in Bihar. He says, “What’s Congress’ alliance? Would we have now left the entirety to Congress for a loss? For shedding of deposits?” The RJD chief will cross to Patna. percent.twitter.com/3IZpa41zuU – ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Additionally Learn – Bihar Politics: Tejashwi’s respond to elder brother Tej Pratap – Lalu isn’t a hostage individual

Lalu’s remark has come for the primary time at the deteriorating courting between RJD and Congress within the by-election. In Bihar, each the events are contesting the elections one at a time and also are attacking each and every different. Lalu has claimed his victory within the by-elections being held in each Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan seats. Allow us to tell that within the normal election of Bihar Meeting, RJD had given 70 seats to Congress beneath the alliance, during which best 19 seats have been received. The RJD has time and again pulled up the Congress in this factor.