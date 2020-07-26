VIDEO: Terrorists create such hideouts under the ground in Kashmir, Indian Army has recovered Chinese weapons

new Delhi: J Indian army in Kashmir continues to take action against the militants. Today, the Indian Army discovered a tunnel Numa Cave in Shopian, Kashmir, in which large-scale weapons have been found. Chinese weapons including AK-47, grenade, grenade launcher have also been recovered. These weapons were hidden in sacks and clothes. Also Read – Chinese army not retreating from LAC, Indian soldiers also ready to deal with every situation

The Indian Army was running a joint search operation at Dachu in Shopian, Kashmir. During this time, the army got suspicious at one place. After deep searching, a lid was found in the gate. When the Indian soldiers removed this lid, a large cave cave was found at the bottom. It was a wooden and tin shed, and there was soil from the top, so do not know what is below. Also Read – Amarnath Yatra canceled this year, Amarnath Board’s big decision in view of Corona crisis

#WATCH Joint Search Op launched in orchards of Dachoo (Shopian) today. Hideout busted. 4 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher Grenades & 3 Chinese Grenades recovered & destroyed in-situ. AK-47 magazine, ammunition & administrative stores also seized: Indian Army (Video Source-Indian Army)

According to Indian Army, 4 barrel grenade launcher, grenade, Chinese grenade, AK 47 magazines have been recovered. Explain that the Indian Army is constantly searching. During this time many terrorists have been killed. However, today no terrorists have been found from this weapons base.