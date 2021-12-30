Video: Terrorist’s spouse stated “The lives of the early life of Kashmir are being ruined via misusing the identify of Islam”

Kashmir, terrorist, Pakistani terrorist, Hizb, Pakistan, information: terrorism, Islam, This video is of Razia Bibi, a Kashmiri girl who used to be married to a Pakistani terrorist. When her husband used to be killed, Hizbul leaders left her destitute. Razia Bibi stated at the ongoing terrorism in Kashmir, the lives of the early life of Kashmir are being ruined via misusing the identify of Islam.Additionally Learn – Pakistan buys 25 fighter plane from China in accordance with India’s acquire of Rafale plane

#WATCH | Razia Bibi, a Kashmiri girl who used to be married to a Pakistani terrorist & deserted via Hizb management to her destiny upon his husband’s dying, says, “The lives of youths of Kashmir are being ruined via misusing the identify of Islam” percent.twitter.com/JqRG4AwgIj – ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Additionally Learn – ICC Check Championship Issues Desk (2021-23): Staff India, South Africa may just now not open the account on the fourth place

Razia Bibi, who returned to Kashmir, is noticed announcing on this video, “We have now celebrated happiness too, however no equivalent to celebrating, sir, I’ve lived right here for 15 days, I’m rather comfortable. It is vitally just right…I will sleep peacefully…Youngsters wouldn’t have pressure…Stay taking part in right through the day…. In step with which they had been announcing that this may increasingly occur, however I’m very relieved to come back right here… I’m very comfortable… My kids are being looked after so much. When Razia Bibi used to be requested via the reporter how she can be looked after if my spouse went to Pakistan, she answered that after she does now not deal with her personal, what is going to she deal with others… Additionally Learn – Primary good fortune accomplished via safety forces in Kashmir, 6 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed had been killed via the military

When the reporter requested Razia Bibi that you’re the spouse of a militant for us, you may have come right here, how are you being handled, she stated – superb.. Really well looked after me and my kids. My make stronger can be right here most effective insa Alla…, as a result of the place make stronger is given to my kids… then make stronger in Pakistan is most effective in identify. There’s not anything there…. There’s no humanity…. There’s no humanity from my perspective…. I’d most effective say that the folks of Kashmir who’re there, via the usage of their Islam within the improper method, then all of the early life are the usage of them wrongly. Lives smash them. Some younger folks cross to deficient early life, some get married, ruined them too, kids too. What’s theirs, they get in some way. Youngsters and Bibi are left in the back of to cry…