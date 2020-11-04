Video: Test of advanced version of DRDO developed Pinaka, tracking all targets flying and shot down

An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka today successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha: The improved version of Pinaka developed by DRDO was tested from the Integrated Test Range Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. A total of 6 rockets were launched in the series and completed the full mission objectives of all tests. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: DRDO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy for these posts in DRDO, apply soon

This video of the test of the improved version of DRDO developed Pinaka has been released on Wednesday. It demonstrates the firepower of the improved version. Also Read – Enemy tanks will be destroyed in Maidan-e-Jung, India successfully tests this dangerous missile

#WATCH: An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka today successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A total of 6 rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/CoBfx1y8As Also Read – Video of test of BrahMos extended range supersonic cruise missile revealed, accurate target up to 400 KM – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Range devices such as telemetry, radar, and electro-optical tracking systems identified flight performance by identifying all flying targets. An improved version of the Pinaka rocket will replace the Pinaka Mk-I rockets.

All flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and electro-optical tracking systems, which confirmed flight performance. The improved version of the Pinaka rocket will replace the existing Pinaka MK-i rocket, which is currently being produced.