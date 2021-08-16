Video: The ache of the woman afflicted by means of the profession of Taliban, wept emotionally

Afghan nationwide Zara breaks down over Afghanistan scenario: Tens of millions of younger women of that nation are deeply surprised and disappointed by means of the profession of Taliban in Afghanistan, the solar in their hopes has now sunk. Tens of millions of Afghan younger women and men who wish to reside a just right existence are feeling themselves extraordinarily helpless and helpless. One thing like this has pop out from this video.. That is an Afghan woman, Zara, who’s deeply saddened by means of the re-occupation of Taliban in her nation and she or he wept bitterly whilst narrating her ache. Zara, who’s in Delhi, is getting unhappy and emotional with the present scenario in her nation. Zara, who was once found in India, mentioned, “…By no means felt so helpless, hopeless and hopeless…All our twenty years achievements were washed away in simply days.Additionally Learn – Biden management surprised by means of Taliban profession of Afghanistan, Trump says greatest defeat

I sought after to serve my nation after finishing my research…The Taliban are more or less allied with Pak & we're in India, now not secure to return. But when we keep right here, Indian government is not going to grant us visas. Now we have transform like a leaf, being driven anyplace the wind is: Afghan Nationwide Jawed

On the identical time, a tender scholar finding out in Delhi additionally felt ache. Afghan nationwide Javed mentioned, I sought after to serve my nation after finishing my research… Taliban are one of those best friend with Pakistan and we're in India, now not secure to return. But when we keep right here then Indian govt is not going to give us visa. Now we have transform like a leaf, the wind is being driven any place.

Ashraf Ghani’s regime bows down, Taliban seize complete Afghanistan

Allow us to let you know that when the autumn of President Ashraf Ghani's regime, the entire of Afghanistan has been occupied by means of the Taliban. After the Taliban took over the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Kabul and its elected chief Ashraf Ghani left the rustic together with his superiors, he fled the rustic to Tajikistan. Voters wish to depart the rustic out of concern that the Taliban might re-enact a brutal regime that will finish ladies's rights. 1000's of atypical individuals who left their properties in rural spaces of the rustic for a extra protected atmosphere in Kabul had been observed taking safe haven in parks and open areas all the way through the town.