Video: the emotional moment when Checo Pérez cried at the Monaco GP award ceremony

The Red Bull driver was moved to win first place in Monaco (Video: Twitter/@F1)

Sergio Czech Pérez gave a memorable day to all the fans of the formula 1the Mexican stayed with first place at the Monaco Grand Prix and thus he established himself as the fifth Latin American driver to take victory at the Monte Carlo circuit.

Czech put the flag of Mexico on top of the podium and sang in National Anthem in Monaco, a moment that moved the man from Jalisco as he let out some tears.

Once the race was over, the Formula 1 organizers prepared the podium to receive the drivers and thus recognize the three most outstanding riders of the Grand Prix. The first three places were made up of: Sergio Pérez, Carlos Sainz Jr. -from Ferrari-, and Max Verstappenteammate of Czech.

Checo Pérez was in 1st place in the Monaco Grand Prix (Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann)

Each of the pilots went up to the podium to receive their trophy, first it was the man from Guadalajara, followed by Sainz and finally Verstappen, once all the pilots received their trophy, the ceremony of the National Anthems continued. There, the work of Czechso the Mexican National Anthem sounded.

The Red Bull driver couldn’t hold back the tears as soon as he began to listen to the patriotic lábaro. Sergio tried to hold back his tears, but he couldn’t; Solemnly, Pérez bowed his head, took a deep breath and tried not to reflect the greater emotion caused by the first place in the Monaco Grand Prix.

The transmission of the Formula 1 TV captured the moment in which the Mexican showed the feeling that having won in Monaco caused him, quickly The images went viral on social networks.also the followers of Czech In social networks they applauded his feat.

Checo Pérez could not hold back his tears when singing the Mexican National Anthem in Monaco (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

With this achievement, the man from Jalisco finished his first place in the 2022 season and the third time he has won first place throughout his career as a Formula 1 driver.

Throughout the race, the Mexican had a good defense of Ferrari as he had a dispute with Sainz, who on different occasions threatened to overtake Ferrari. Czechbut he did not succeed and was able to keep Q1. Sergio started his performance in the Grand Prix from third place and little by little he managed to overtake the Ferrari drivers, who were leading the competition.

One of the factors that all the runners had to deal with was the weather, since the rainfall caused the delay of the Formula 1 Grand Prix; In addition to causing the accident Mick SchumacherHaas driver, as he crashed into a retaining wall and caused the race to be red flagged and the Virtual Safety Car.

The man from Jalisco won his first place in the 2022 season and the third time he has won first place in his entire career (Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Until the moment of the incident, Sergio was already leading the race, so he dedicated himself to staying in position and avoiding the overtaking of the Ferrari driver. Despite entries to pits on different occasions, Sergio did not lose his position, so as the end of the race approached the first place was outlined.

However, the final three minutes of the contest were crucial as Carlos Sainz dangerously approached Czech Pérez and tried to overtake him to snatch the first place; however, the Mexican’s strategy was better and culminated in his victory.

Once he crossed the checkered flag, Sergio shared his happiness with the press and described the day as “a dream come true” as he achieved his victory in the most important circuit of Formula 1.

“It is a dream come true. As a driver, from the beginning he dreams of winning here, after the home race this is the one you want to win”, he pointed out.

