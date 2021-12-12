Video: the incredible support of the Atlas fans the night before the Liga MX final

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Mexican soccer is one day away from meeting its new monarch. Historically, Atlas managed to reach a final again after 23 years, with the intention of lifting his second title and cut his streak of seven decades without lifting the league championship. In this situation, their unconditional love was shown outside the hotel where they are staying, with the intention of showing their support for the final return.

With flares, giant flags and a serenade included, the Atlas fans showed up at the team’s hotel. It is estimated that around 700 people They gathered on the outskirts of the venue to provoke a red and black party on the eve of the final of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021.

In fact, among the attendees appears the most famous boxing coach in the world: Eddy reynoso, a man who is on the corner of Saúl Canelo Alvarez in every fight that the Mexican disputes. The coach has made public his love for the Atlas. He even donated a million pesos for every goal his team scored in the second leg. Since the league began, Eddy has lived every game of the rojinegros on the edge of his seat.

Eddy Reynoso showed up outside the hotel to cheer on his team, Atlas. (Photo: Screenshot – Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

Foxes They will have to start the game uphill, as they fell in the first leg final in the Leon Stadium. In the first game of this series, the Esmeraldas took the victory 3-2, tracing the match at all times, with the support of their fans. Now Atlas will seek to do the same, being they who reverse the score with the support of their people, in Jalisco.

For now, the party outside the hotel is very big. The local news of Jalisco reports traffic jams in the avenues surrounding the hotel, for which they ask drivers to look for alternate routes. The reports dictate that the chants are heard from several meters away and the red light illuminates the outskirts of the enclosure, all with the intention of encouraging the players who will play the most important final for the club in decades.

Their intention is not to repeat what happened in the last final they played. In the summer of 99, they faced Toluca, playing a dramatic match. That team, which was led at the time by Ricardo La Volpe, was recognized as Los Niños Héroes, because several of its soccer players were young people who had emerged from the basic forces of The Academy. It is worth mentioning that this final has been remembered as one of the best in recent years, due to the amount of goals they scored in that series.

Atlas lost in the first leg to Santos 3-2. (Photo: twitter / @ atlasfc)

After having equaled the series at five goals, they would go to penalties. The then goalkeeper Choricero, Hernán Cristante, would become the hero for the scarlet squad, as saved the last penalty that would give the title to Toluca, which at that time was run by Enrique Meza. Also, that was the last game of Rafael Marquez with the Foxes, because days later he was transferred al AS Monaco from League 1 in France.

Now the red and black are waiting to change their story. To break your drought. To give their fans a joy that many have probably never experienced, such as seeing their champion team. With the intention that the players give their all for the comeback, the fans have already begun to do their job and have packed the hotel where the team is staying.

KEEP READING:

The fighter Jack Evans denounced that CDMX policemen “planted drugs” on him

Efraín Juárez won the MLS championship with New York City FC

Why Christian Horner is confident that Checo Pérez will make Max Verstappen F1 champion