Video: the moment a superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

The ship My Saga sank off the south coast



The dramatic moment when superyate My Saga40 meters long, sank over the weekend off the coast of Italy after being hit by a storm, it was released on video by the country’s Coast Guard.

Nine people were rescued in the relief operation for the sinking in the Gulf of Squillace, off the coast of Catanzaro. Afterwards, the superyacht is seen sinking completely into the water.

As reported by the Super Yacht Timesthe My Saga was traveling from Gallipoli (Turkey) to Milazzo (Italy) under the Cayman Islands flag. In the middle of the journey, the Crotone Port Authority received a message from the yacht saying that she was taking on water off the stern.

The yacht begins to sink

Two patrol cars went to the place and rescued five passengerswhile the captain and the rest of the crew remained on board trying to maneuver the ship.

The Italian coastguard reported that harsh weather and sea conditions, in addition to the vessel’s increasing tilt to its starboard side, made recovering the My Saga “impracticable”.

Although a tugboat arrived at the scene to help and rescue the rest of the staff, worsening conditions made it impossible to bring the boat to a safe place: the boat was already tilted towards the water.

The authorities considered that it was impossible to tow it

The authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the sinking of the boat.

The luxury superyacht was built in Italy in 2007 with the name of Yuko, by the signature San Marco shipyards.

The vessel, which could reach a speed of 12.5 knots, accommodated 12 guests in six cabins and eight crew members. The ship was designed by Tim Heywood and the interior by Jean-Marc Achy.

KEEP READING:

The photos that show how the Chinese landscape changed due to the brutal drought that threatens its crops

A mysterious disease is killing dogs in the United States