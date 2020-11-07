Video: The spirit of voters in Bihar, villagers themselves built this bridge to vote

# BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbanga to help voters reach a polling station. Voting is going on for the third and final phase of elections on Saturday for the 243-member state assembly in Bihar. Meanwhile, this video has surfaced from Darbhanga district. In it, the spirit of election and voting among people is visible. People of one village here are going to another village for voting. He is seen crossing a wooden temporary bridge over a river. Also Read – Amid the third phase of voting in Bihar, CM Nitish appealed, tweeting- ‘Your one vote …’

Actually, this bridge has been prepared by the people of the village before voting, so that the people of the village will not have to bother in crossing the river in a sharp torrent. The local resident said that for easy commuting, we built a bridge so that more people can cast their votes. Also Read – Bihar Chunav 2020: PM Modi appealed to people to vote, said- create new record of voting but …

# BiharElections2020: Locals make a temporary bridge in Darbanga to help voters reach a polling station. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election Live Updates: Third phase voting continues, many veterans’ fate will be imprisoned in EVM “There was no bridge to cross the water stream. We constructed this bridge for easy movement of people. We wanted maximum people to cast their vote, ”says a local. pic.twitter.com/slKOkpgjIy – ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Let us know that for the third and final phase of Bihar Legislative Election 2020, voting is going on today in 78 assembly constituencies of 15 districts. 33,782 polling stations in all 78 assembly constituencies

-33782 Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sets and VVPAT continue voting

– Paramilitary forces deployed at all polling stations for tight security

– Live webcasting is also being done at select polling stations.

This is the third and final phase of elections for the 243-member state assembly.

Voters are voting today in 78 assembly constituencies of 15 districts

– Around 2.34 crore voters will be able to exercise their franchise

The voters are deciding the fate of 1204 candidates today

– This phase consists of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and 12 Ministers of the State Cabinet.

A total of 1,204 candidates are in the fray in the third phase.

– There are 110 women among the candidates.

Gaighat has the highest number of candidates (31)

In Vidhan Sabha constituencies Dhaka, Triveniganj, Jokihat and Bahadurganj have the least number of candidates (9).

In the third phase, 35 candidates of BJP, 37 of JD (U) and 44 of RJD are in the electoral battle.