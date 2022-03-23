Video: the tackle of a coach to an ONEFA player that left him with a two-year suspension

The coach of the Cheyennes of the ESIME of the IPN was the protagonist of a controversial play when he knocked down a runner from the Authentic Tigers of the intermediate category (Video: Twitter/@Tercer_Cuarto)

During the development of the third week of activities in the intermediate category of the National Student Organization of American Football (ONEFA) one of the most controversial events was carried out by a coach. In the visit of Cheyennes of the IPN to the Authentic Tigers of the UANLin the Gaspar Mass Stadium, the spotlights pointed towards Gilberto Rocha, leader of the visitors who tackled a rival player in the middle of the gameconduct that would have earned him a suspension.

With just over a minute to play in the third quarter and a 21-point lead over 9 for the visitors, the Authentic Tigers offense started a play. The quarterback received the ball and almost immediately made a short pass to extend the deployment. Being open, player number 87 received the ball, turned to face the end zone and He continued his career down the left wing.

Noticing that one of his teammates broke a defender’s mark, he continued to run to the edge of the lime line, where met the Cheyennes coach and fell to the ground after colliding with him. The controversial action was immediately sanctioned with a yellow handkerchief as it was considered unsportsmanlike. Despite this, the culprit of the precipitation he raised his arms in a sign of indifference and estrangement to avoid being ejected from the match.

The Authentic Tigers were victorious in the match (Photo: Instagram/@autenticos_uanl)

The fact was documented in the television broadcast of the match between the capital and New Leon. By repeating the play on the monitors, the intention of the rival coach could be observed. And it is that although the rest of his team and two more members of the coaching staff were found in the areacoach Rocha was the only one who did not make the attempt to step back and avoid contact. On the contrary, he braced himself for the juvenile’s blow.

Until now, ONEFA has not disclosed any position or communicated through its official social networks. However, various specialized media pointed out that the coach of the Cheyennes of the ESIME was awarded a two year suspension of any competition related to the sports body at the national level.

On the other hand, a page on Facebook named “Cheyennes ESIME Zacatenco, IPN”, took up the video fragment and spoke about it. “Coaches are the important basis of sports and life teaching. This is not being Cheyenne. Let’s not minimize these unsportsmanlike actions “reads the publication of said social network.

The meeting corresponded to the third day of the intermediate category, that is, between 18 and 20 years old (Photo: Instagram/@autenticos_uanl)

The conduct was widely condemned by social media users who spoke out against the video. “We cannot allow something like this, unless it is the one who is taught and must be an example”“I should be out for life”, “For guys like that our football is degraded what is he teaching the kids?“Isn’t football supposed to be the best formative sport?”, were some of the reactions.

The duel held inside the Stadium in San Nicolás de los Garza favored local playersyes After four quarters, the Authentic Tigers were present on the scoreboard with 35 pointswhile the Cheyennes of Zacatenco only managed nine. The duel generated great expectation due to the victories they had the previous day against the Águilas Blancas and the Leones de la Universidad Anáhuac, respectively.

For the next day, those from San Nicolás de los Garza will make the trip to the State of Mexico to face the Wild Colts of the UAEM. Meanwhile, the Cheyennes of the IPN will do the honors to the Pumas of the FES Acatlánon the field of the Wilfrido Massieu Stadium, in Mexico City.

