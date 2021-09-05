Video: Theft in store at gunpoint in Delhi, horrific second captured in CCTV

Loot In store, gunpoint, Delhi, Information: Within the capital of the rustic, a store used to be robbed in extensive sunlight on Saturday. Sensation has unfold because of this loot. Waving a revolver, the miscreants performed the theft in a {hardware} store in Kheda Khurd house of ​​Delhi inside a couple of mins. Within the video of the CCTV photos of the theft that has surfaced, 3 robbers all at once input the store and threaten the shopkeeper status close to the money counter. Within the video, two miscreants are dressed in helmets and one miscreant is masking his face with a fabric.Additionally Learn – 23-year-old ‘home aaya’ guy stuck his waist like this, spouse made the video viral, the arena misplaced awareness

It's observed within the video that once the cashier is speaking at the cell on the money counter of the store, all at once the robbers input. Once those miscreants come, they beat up the aged shopkeeper, who used to be status by way of the money counter. The robbers are threatening whilst waving the revolver.

#WATCH | Two unknown miscreants looted a {hardware} store at gunpoint in Delhi’s Khera Khurd house, the day past %.twitter.com/DI8Izx5Ky1 – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Within the video, the aged shopkeeper is observed announcing one thing to the miscreants. A miscreant drives a early life status in entrance of the money counter with a revolver on his head and drives him away. Any other criminal dressed in a helmet seems for cash within the money counter, however possibly he does now not in finding it, then he brings the revolver once more to the cashier and makes him seek the money. After this, the second one criminal threatens from the entrance and the robbers depart very conveniently with the money.

Once you have details about this incident, Delhi Police has began on the lookout for the miscreants.