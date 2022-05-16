Video: this is how Atlético de Madrid fired Héctor Herrera after playing his last game

With a hall of honor, the club said goodbye to Herrera, who will reach the MLS (Video: Twitter/@Atleti)

the stage of Hector Herrera with the Atletico Madrid came to an end, the Mexican midfielder concluded his contract with the team with which he competed for three years and now he is about to begin a new stage in his career because will come to the MLS (Major League Soccer) for the following summer tournament 2022.

Therefore, the squad mattress paid tribute to Herrera and fired him with all the honors of the club. At the end of the game between Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla of LaLiga, the field of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium became the stage in which the participation of Héctor Miguel was honored.

When the game ended, the family of the Mexican soccer player went down to the playing area to be part of the “hall of honor” made by the members of the club. While the public waited for the start of the ceremony, they began to sing different cheers for the player who became a figure in the Atletico Madrid.

Héctor Herrera played his last game with Atlético de Madrid and said goodbye to the fans (Video: Twitter/@Atleti)

As soon as the presenter of the event named HH, The soccer player proceeded to step onto the grass and pass through a corridor formed by his teammates to applaud him and recognize the work he did with the Los Angeles team jersey. rojiblancos.

“With a hall of honorof all his teammates and coaching staff we received the first of them on the pitch of our stadium, Hector Herrera”, were the words with which the start of the Mexican tour with his teammates began.

Accompanied by his children and wife, Héctor Herrera walked and hugged the footballers with whom he spent three long years since 2019 when he signed with the Spain squad. Both coaching staff and other soccer players hugged Herrera to say goodbye and wish him success in his new stage in Mexican soccer.

The mattress club captains gave Herrera a commemorative shirt autographed by the entire team squad (Photo: Twitter/@Atleti)

Once he got to center court, the presenter made a brief tour of Héctor Miguel’s career with the Atlético de Madrid shirt in which he recapitulated the highlights of his participation with the people of Madrid since July 2019.

It was when the presenter of the event asked Herrera and his family to see the screen because the club had made a recapitulation of the most important of the midfielder in the institution; The recording made a tour with the most outstanding achievements of Héctor Miguel with Atléticoincluding the occasion in which they were champions in LaLiga in May 2021.

Once the video was over, the club captains mattress They gave Herrera a autographed commemorative shirt for the entire team squad. The jersey was stamped with the dorsal number 16number that always carried HH with Atletico Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid made Héctor Herrera the hall of honor (Photo: Twitter/@Atleti)

The shirt came framed as a diploma, once he received the club shirt he posed for a photograph with the Atlético captains as well as his family. Already with the gift in his hands, Héctor Herrera offered a few words to his fans who gathered at the stadium to bid him farewell and the entire club.

“I only have words of thanks, being here has been a dream for meIt has been a pleasure to be part of this team with great players, great people from this great hobby that always received me very well. Thank you all for your support, Aúpa Atleti”.

It was like that Héctor Herrera’s tribute ended and he joined his team to make way for Luis Suárez’s farewellthe other element that also leaves.

