Video: this is how the trafficking and human trafficking networks of the “Coyotes” between Mexico and the United States work

So far in 2022, nearly 8,000 people have been captured after attempting to illegally cross the border into the United States. and, in 2021 – according to UN data – 728 people died while trying to cross to the other side of the wall. Many of them did not do it alone, but had the help of so-called “professionals”: the “coyotes” are criminals who offer themselves as guides to help all those who dream of setting foot on US soil in search of better life opportunities.

These fake coordinators promote their services on social networks and charge between $2,500 and $15,000 per person, depending on the country of origin. Also, they are famous for scamming and deceiving their customers, and many of them are part of human trafficking networks.

These false coordinators promote their services through social networks and charge between 2,500 and 15,000 dollars per person, to all illegal migrants who wish to cross the border into the United States (File DEF)

The “coyotes”, also called “polleros”, capture people through word of mouth or social networks, where they upload videos to share and show their actions. Although they offer good treatment and fair prices, they do not always keep their word and there are several victims who denounced their actions: they charge in advance and then leave people adrift.

They not only work with adults, but also carry out operations with minors. ANDIn April 2021, according to data from the Border Patrol, nearly 19,000 children were captured by authorities while trying to get to the other side of the wall without the company of their parents. However, the level of unscrupulousness of the coyotes is such that, last August, the local police forces rescued two babies, four months and one and a half years old respectively, who were abandoned by these criminals in the Arizona desert.

In April 2021, according to data from the Border Patrol, about 19,000 children were captured by authorities while trying to get to the other side of the wall without the company of their parents (Reuters)

“Don’t pay a coyote”

But this group of criminals is only the tip of the iceberg: although they are perpetrators, powerful organized criminal groups operate under them and are in charge of recruiting them to transport people in trucks or vehicles, which will later integrate different trafficking networks. Many of these criminals are minors, since that guarantees them the possibility of not facing criminal charges, when they are detained by the US authorities.

One of the tactics of the “coyotes” in case of being discovered by the police is to drive at high speed to evade controls, which generates that, on repeated occasions, chases are unleashed that end in fatal accidents, as happened on September 21. April 2022, when one of them crashed a vehicle carrying nine migrants, leaving three fatalities.

So far in 2022, nearly 8,000 people have been captured after attempting to illegally cross the border into the United States (AFP)

To counter the situation, US immigration authorities launched a campaign “Don’t pay a coyote”. The message seeks to raise awareness and for potential victims to stop exposing themselves to being scammed, put in danger or, worse, lead to death.

To find out more, watch the full video on our YouTube channel.

KEEP READING:

Video: Alarm over the number of illegal immigrants trapped on the border between Mexico and the United States

Video: The origin of the PCC, the gang that was born in a prison in Brazil and that today makes Latin America tremble