Video: this was Necaxa’s win over Pumas in Liga MX

The offensive impetus that Jaime Lozano promoted caused his players to go to the front of the scoreboard when they took advantage of a mistake in the Pumas defense

The impetus and dedication that Pumas of the National University demonstrated in the middle of the week on the field of the University Olympic Stadium, when came back from an adverse score against Montreal, It was not enough. The Necaxa Raysdirected by Jaime Lozano, traveled to the country’s capital to take the three units of matchday 11, although they got it with a win over the team led by Andrés Lillini.

Motivated by the feat in the Concacaf Champions League, the few fans of the university team encouraged their players from the beginning. Although the statistics looked even for both sides, the locals looked like wide favorites due to his offensive deployment in the last game. However, those of Jimmy Lozano They jumped onto the court with the slogan of taking advantage almost from the initial whistle.

The pressure of the Rays was evident from the first moments. When Alan Mozo He tried to go out for his band, lost a crucial ball in his defensive zone. Dieter Villalpando He complemented the recovery work and launched himself on the counterattack. His run failed to extend for several meters due to the defensive presence of the players, so he gave up a filtered ball.

Thanks to the inaccuracy in the university defense, Jaime Lozano’s pupils materialized an attack down the wing to increase the advantage to three goals for nil.

Alan Medina He ran from the opposite band towards the center and surpassed his rival’s mark. Before reaching the edge of the large area, he advanced the ball to avoid the bilge of Alfredo Talavera. Although it seemed that his contact was too long, he managed to rescue the ball before the final line and He finished off with the inside to score the first goal of the match. At minute 19 a goal was scored for the second time, because four minutes earlier the line judge annulled a target in favor of the Pumas.

The annotation disconcerted the auriazules, because the necaxistas attacks continued. To the minute 25, when the Rayos created danger in the area through defender Idekel Domínguez, Favio Álvarez caused a foul in the area that the referee marked as a penalty. The person in charge of executing the annotation was Rodrigo Aguirre who, despite the pressure he received from Alfredo Talavera, he executed a powerful shot to the right post that crossed the goal line.

With the two goals in less than ten minutes, the motivation changed sides. The Rays did not stop attacking to increase the advantage, but the experienced Alfredo Talavera appeared with determination to prevent his team from falling further behind. Thanks to the goalkeeper, the actions went to the half-time break without much movement on the scoreboard.

Rodrigo Aguirre was the author of two goals in the win over the Pumas of the National University (Photo: Twitter/@ClubNecaxa)

For the second half, Jaime Lozano’s strategy continued to be aggressive, in such a way that they managed to increase the advantage to three goals against all odds of those present in the University City. The two men who demonstrated at the blackboard during the previous occasions they did it again when the stopwatch hit the 61st minute.

Alan Medina he dribbled along the right flank and had enough time to send a cross close to the corner kick zone. Four auriazul defenders waited to reject the service, but despite being the majority, Rodrigo Aguirre surpassed all his markers. The striker got up in the small area to execute a solid header which far exceeded Talavera’s abilities.

With three goals against him, the Pumas discounted at minute 69 thanks to Diogo de Oliveira, but the board did not move anymore. With the statistics, the Rays rose to the eighth step with 14 units, while Lillini’s team fell to the last place in the playoff zone, momentarily, with 11 points.

KEEP READING:

What awaits the Mexican National Team during its last World Cup qualifying matches

Checo Pérez will start the Bahrain GP fourth: this was his qualifying day

Formula 1: The pleasant memory of ‘Checo’ Pérez at the Sakhir International Circuit, in Bahrain