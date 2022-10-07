Video: this was the tragic accident in which two Argentines died in Punta Cana

Video: this was the accident in which two Argentines died in Punta Cana

The images last a little less than 20 seconds and show the exact moment of accident occurred yesterday, as a result of which two Argentine tourists died. The incident occurred within the framework of an excursion to Saona Island, in the Dominican Republic, and generated a stir at the international level.

In the sequence that reflects the video, the moment in which the bus that was transporting tourists tries to turn around a curve and, apparently due to the speed at which it is circulating, falls on its left side. It is precisely as a consequence of this fact that in the early hours of today’s afternoon the death of a second Argentine was confirmed.

The new fatal victim, 44 years old, had been hospitalized in a reserved state after the road incident, which occurred yesterday. At the request of the family, the authorities have not yet reported her identity.

The death of this second woman, which occurred today, adds to that of Valeria Victoria Brovelli, 33 years old and a native of the Buenos Aires town of Florida, party of Vicente López, who was on vacation with her husband. The man, for her part, ended up hospitalized.

Of the dozen injured caused by the rollover, 5 have already been discharged and 7 remain hospitalized: 3 of them are in intensive care and one in stable condition.

According to what they specified Infobae sources from the Foreign Ministry, more than 40 foreigners were traveling in the group, among whom there were, in addition to Argentines, Brazilians and Chileans.

The wounded, who had injuries of varying severity, were transferred to three hospitals in the Caribbean country. A woman had her arm amputated and a man sustained a skull fracture.

For her part, both the ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Nora Capellolike the consul Javier Outumuro they were in permanent contact with the victims and their relatives in Punta Cana and in Argentina.

According to Free Journal, The accident would have occurred when the driver of the bus in which the tourists were traveling, which was going on an excursion to Saona Island, lost control of the vehicle when trying to avoid a car and a truck. on the Tourist Boulevard of the East, at the height of the Total Pump of the Crossing of the Mine.

Valeria Brovelli was 33 years old.



Valeria Victoria Brovelli, the Argentine tourist who died yesterday in a bus accident, was 33 years old. From the Buenos Aires town of Floridaparty of Vicente López, the woman studied at the La Salle school in Florida and later received a degree in Environmental Sciences at the Salvador’s university. In the same Institution, in 2019, she graduated with a degree in Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene.

As stated in his profile LinkedInthe last seven years were dedicated to working as Security Coordinator at IBM.

According to what was reported by the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the woman was on the bus with her husband: they were on vacation and on their way to an excursion to Saona Island.

In Valeria’s Facebook account there are photos of previous trips she made. In one of them, dated February 2017, she is seen on the Similan Islands in Thailand.

On December 26, Valeria would have turned 34.

