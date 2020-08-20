Video: Thousands gathered to pay last farewell to the martyred UP CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir

new Delhi: Thousands of people thronged the martyr CRPF jawan Grenadier Ravi Kumar Singh’s body on Thursday, August 17, three days ago in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of people were involved in the 5-km long convoy to bid farewell to the martyr with moist eyes. Also Read – A terrorist killed in Kupwara turned out to be Pakistani, recruiting youth of Kashmir: Police

Grenadier Ravi Singh was married two years ago. Army soldiers gave a final salute when his body reached Gaura village in Mirzapur. People showered flowers and raised slogans of Ravi Singh Amar Rahe with tricolor in his hands. People were raising slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, as long as the sun will remain moon, Ravi Singh’s name will remain. Amid slogans at the Ramlila Maidan and thousands of tears coming out of his eyes, father Sanjay Singh lit the funeral pyre of his only son to the funeral pyre of martyr jawan Ravi Singh. Also Read – Intelligence alert: Lashkar-e-Taiba sent terrorists to carry out major attack on army in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH Mortal remains of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel, Grenadier Ravi Kumar Singh who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) on 17th August, brought to Mirzapur. pic.twitter.com/N8dMDOjgq7 Also Read – Sex racket busted under cover of highway center, 7 arrests including 4 girls – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2020

Let us tell you that after the death of a policeman and two CRPF jawans in the terrorist attack carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 17, the security forces chased the attackers and in the encounter two of them Shot down. Two army personnel were also injured during the encounter, who were rushed to the hospital, after which both the soldiers died. The third terrorist was also killed in the operation continuing the next day of the encounter.

It is worth mentioning that in the terrorist attack in Baramulla, Jawan Khurshid Khan, resident of Ghosia Kalan village of Bikramganj police station area of ​​Bihar Rohtas district and Jawan Lavkush Sharma, resident of Aira village of Shakurabad police station area of ​​Jehanabad district, died.