VIDEO: TMC MPs stopped in Hathras victim’s village, Derek O’Brien falls in Dhakamukki

Hathras Gangrape updates: The delegation of TMC MPs, who are going to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit victim who was victim of Hathras gang rape and murder in UP, was stopped by the police on Friday before the village. In the video, a man is seen in civil dress who is leading the policemen. He is seen holding the woman leader while stopping the MPs. After this, TMC MP Derek O'Brien begins to have some arguments with policemen and officers and gets shocked, in which Bryan falls down.

According to the information, the police stopped Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien and other party leaders from visiting Hathras. They were going to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old victim.

When TMC MP Derek O'Brien falls, the officer appears in his upper side first in a civilian dress, and then picks up the MP.

#WATCH: TMC delegation being roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police at #Hathras border. The delegation, including Derek investigating Brien, was on the way to meet the family of the victim of Hathras incident. pic.twitter.com/94QcSMiB2k – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

SDM Hathras Prem Prakash Meena said on this matter, SIT team is inside, investigation is going on. If the investigation is not affected in any way, there are guidelines and no one is allowed inside.

MPs reached after traveling about 200 km from Delhi

Please tell that the victim of the gang rape has died. TMC said in its statement, “A delegation of Trinamool MPs traveling about 200 km from Delhi has been barred by the UP Police from entering Hathras.” The TMC statement further said, “They were traveling separately to express solidarity with the victim’s family and express their condolences.”

TMC asked- Why are we being stopped? What kind of forest rule is this?

The leaders who were prevented from visiting Hathras included Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Pratima Mandal and former MP Mamta Thakur. The statement said, “We are moving forward peacefully to meet the family in Hathras and express our condolences.” We are traveling in person and following all protocols. We do not have any weapons. Why are we being stopped? What kind of jungle rule is this, in which elected MPs are prevented from meeting an aggrieved family? At present, we are just 1.5 km from the victim’s house in Hathras.

Such a statement of the minister of UP government

On TMC members pushed by the police in Hathras, UP Minister SN Singh said, “The whole matter is being politicized and people are just visiting Hathras.” Mr. Derek is one of my good friends. He is an amazing character of theatricality and has finally found a place in Hathras to showcase his skills.