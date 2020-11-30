Entertainment

VIDEO: Traffic police dragged on the bonnet of a car after breaking the rules, CCTV incident

November 30, 2020
2 Min Read

Maharashtra News Today: A shocking video has surfaced from Nagpur in Maharashtra. A traffic constable is seen dragging on the bonnet of a man’s car in VIDEO which is going viral on social media. According to local police, when the constable tried to stop the vehicle in violation of traffic rules, he suddenly pushed the car forward and dragged the constable with the bonnet of the car. Also Read – Corona Dance: Dance person wearing PPE kit at wedding ceremony, Video viral

In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen how the traffic police hang on the bonnet of the car and the car is moving fast. It is being told that the traffic policeman hung on the bonnet of the car for about 1 kilometer. The driver has been arrested and the car has also been seized. The matter is of Sunday.

Let me tell you that this is not the first such incident. In the past, such incidents have happened with the traffic police. Last month in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man dragged a policeman to the bonnet of a car while trying to stop him from breaking traffic rules.

(Input: ANI)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.