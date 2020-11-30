VIDEO: Traffic police dragged on the bonnet of a car after breaking the rules, CCTV incident

Maharashtra News Today: A shocking video has surfaced from Nagpur in Maharashtra. A traffic constable is seen dragging on the bonnet of a man’s car in VIDEO which is going viral on social media. According to local police, when the constable tried to stop the vehicle in violation of traffic rules, he suddenly pushed the car forward and dragged the constable with the bonnet of the car. Also Read – Corona Dance: Dance person wearing PPE kit at wedding ceremony, Video viral

#WATCH | Nagpur: An on-duty Traffic Police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Sakkardara area after he attempted to stop the vehicle, yesterday. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. #Maharashtra (Video Courtesy: Nagpur Police) pic.twitter.com/uZjB6JnYSB – ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen how the traffic police hang on the bonnet of the car and the car is moving fast. It is being told that the traffic policeman hung on the bonnet of the car for about 1 kilometer. The driver has been arrested and the car has also been seized. The matter is of Sunday.

Let me tell you that this is not the first such incident. In the past, such incidents have happened with the traffic police. Last month in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man dragged a policeman to the bonnet of a car while trying to stop him from breaking traffic rules.

