VIDEO: Two Pakistani girls who came to India after crossing the LoC, the army sent back with a gift, said- we thought …

Jammu: Unknowingly, two minor Pakistani girls who have crossed the Line of Control (LOC) into India's border have been sent back to Pakistan. Two minor girls, Laiba Jabair (17) and Sana Jabair (13), have been handed over to Pakistan authorities at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point in Poonch district. Gifts were also given to girls. These two girls accidentally entered the Indian border.

Before going to Pakistan one of these girls said – We accidentally came to the Indian border. We got caught We thought we'd be sorry. Will kill us, but the Indian Army has done well with us. Sending us back so soon.

#WATCH | We lost our way & entered Indian territory. We feared that Army personnel will beat us up but they treated us in a very good manner. We had thought that they would not allow us to go back but today we are being sent home. People are very good here: Laiba Zabair https://t.co/u6DXgPEf7C pic.twitter.com/2rkf8hOdxk – ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

The two girls, belonging to Abaspur in Kahuta tehsil of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), were caught on December 6 in Indian territory on the Line of Control in Poonch district. These girls had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control.

The two girls were sent back after a meeting between Indian and Pakistani officials at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point. The army said that the troops deployed on the border caught both the girls on December 6 and during this time the soldiers did not allow the girls to suffer any harm and they were sent back safely.