VIDEO: Uma Bharti advised Congress – get rid of ‘foreign’ Gandhi, bring indigenous Gandhi

new Delhi: Uma Bharti, one of the senior BJP leaders, has commented on the tug of war going on in the Congress. Uma Bharti said that the existence of Gandhi-Nehru family has ended with Indian politics. The political domination of this family has ended. The existence of the Congress has also ended. Therefore, who now lives and does not live in this position, its importance has disappeared. Uma Bharti said that even the rickshaw-tangers in Lucknow tell themselves about Nawab Wajid Ali's family. The same situation is with Congress. His Nawabi left, but he remained.

Uma Bharti, without taking the name of Sonia Gandhi, said that Congress should now return to the real Congress. A Gandhi who is indigenous, not a foreigner. They should not have qualities of foreign countries. Congress should find an old Gandhian leader. He said that now Congress should return to Gandhi. Being a citizen of India, I am not a BJP (BJP) leader, say that get rid of foreign Gandhi and turn to Swadeshi Gandhi.

#WATCH Gandhi-Nehru family's existence is in crisis, their political dominance is over, Congress is finished .. so who stays in what position hardly matters now… Congress should return to Gandhi, the real 'swadeshi' Gandhi without any foreign element: BJP leader Uma Bharti pic.twitter.com/oZQVVmnl7Q
– ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Let us know that there is a tug of war with the new president in the Congress. Today there was a meeting of the Congress Working Committee. In this, differences came to the fore within the party. Sonia Gandhi has offered to step down. With this, he talked about finding a new president. Rahul Gandhi has already refused to become president. It has been announced that soon there will be another meeting of the Congress, in which the president of the Congress has been elected.