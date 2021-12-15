Video: Union Minister Ajay Mishra scoffed at reporters for asking questions, mentioned – you might be grimy other people, don’t really feel ashamed

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: The case of farmers and a journalist being beaten by way of a automobile in Lakhimpur has taken a large shape politically as smartly. Now this subject does now not appear to forestall. Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been accused of providing vehicles to farmers. There’s a call for for the resignation of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra relating to this. There was once a large number of uproar within the Lok Sabha over the call for for resignation and this incident and the complaints of the home needed to be adjourned.Additionally Learn – Stunt Video: This boy’s head will probably be stunned to peer the turn of this boy within the air, if counted, he’s going to be referred to as Sikandar

Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra was once stunned when the reporters found in a program requested questions on this incident. The Union Minister began abusing the reporters. Whilst abusing, Ajay Mishra mentioned that it was once the media who framed an blameless guy. don't be ashamed. There are such a lot of grimy other people. I do not perceive the rest. What do you wish to have to understand, what do you wish to have to invite? What to invite for channel Do not move and ask the SIT. On pronouncing this, the Union Minister strikes against the journalist after which pushes him. Some other people provide in combination are noticed preventing the Union Minister. The video of this incident goes viral.

#WATCH | MoS House Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ hurls abuses at a journalist who requested a query associated with fees towards his son Ashish within the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. %.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

Allow us to tell that the Union Minister has mentioned that his son is blameless and he’s being framed, whilst the SIT just lately mentioned in its document investigation document that the incident of vehicle piling at the farmers didn’t occur unexpectedly, however it was once a smartly concept out conspiracy. 4 farmers and a journalist have been killed on this incident. Some other people have been additionally killed within the uproar that adopted. A number of movies from the spot had additionally surfaced, during which one claimed that the son of the Union minister was once noticed operating clear of the crushing automobile. The automobile belonged to the son of the Union Minister.