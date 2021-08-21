VIDEO: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan tied Rakhi to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, mentioned – brother and sister are making love

New Delhi: Rakshabandhan (Rakshabandhan 2021) is on Sunday. Previous lately, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi tied Rakhi to Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti did tilak to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. And tied rakhi. Naqvi additionally gave a present to Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. Each have shared many footage of the instance on their Twitter accounts and each have needed to care for affection for every different.Additionally Learn – Distinctive Rakshabandhan Present: Distinctive present on Rakshabandhan, two sisters donated half-half liver to brother, stored existence

Expensive brother, at the eve of Rakshabandhan, the holy pageant of brother-sister affection. @naqvimukhtar Blessed ji by means of tying a rakshasutra. Would possibly you all the time stay your lively contribution within the works of the nationwide passion, God’s want on your lengthy existence. percent.twitter.com/JfxuVQwkdm — Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (@SadhviNiranjan) August 21, 2021

Either one of those footage are going viral on social media. After tying Rakhi, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti wrote that 'At the eve of Rakshabandhan, the holy pageant of brother-sister affection, needed pricey brother Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ji by means of tying a rakshasutra. Would possibly you all the time stay your lively contribution within the works of nationwide passion, God's want on your lengthy existence.

Identical to annually, sister and Union Minister of State for Rural Construction, @SadhviNiranjan Ji tied Rakhi to me lately on auspicious instance of Raksha Bandhan. Thank you from backside of my center on your affection and blessings. #RakshaBandhan2021 percent.twitter.com/l0zDloB78S — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 21, 2021

On the similar time, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi made many tweets and shared many footage. Naqvi wrote that like annually sister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ji, Union Minister of State for Rural Construction, tied Rakhi to me lately at the auspicious instance of Rakshabandhan. Thanks very a lot on your love and blessings.

#WATCH Delhi: Union Minister of State for Rural Construction Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties a Rakhi to Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at his place of abode. #Rakshabandhan percent.twitter.com/OHxECl9Bsa – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) August 21, 2021

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi wrote for Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti that God give energy to the paintings you might be doing for the welfare of the susceptible, backward, needy sections of the society and in the similar method you stay doing social carrier whilst being related to Indian tradition, rites.