Video: Uproar over beating of youth in police custody, 6 policemen including ASP and several people injured

Baliya: On Thursday, there was a clash between the police and the villagers over the incident of beating of a youth by the police in Rasra town of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. During this time a temporary police post was vandalized and about half a dozen vehicles were damaged.

On receiving a complaint of a man Pannalal in Rasra, Ballia, he was brought to the post. People stoned stones in the context of allegedly assaulting him in the post. 6 policemen and 6 other people, including Additional AP, were injured in the clashes between villagers and police.

Ballia SP Devendra Nath said on the stone pelting by the people in Rasra, the outpost incharge and head constable have been suspended in view of negligence. Action is also being taken against those who have pelted stones. Additional SP got hurt in the incident and other people were also injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said that people blocked the road at Kotwari Mor on Lucknow-Ballia Highway, accusing the police of beating a young man named Panna Lal in Rasra town.

#WATCH UP: On receipt of complaint of a man Pannalal in Rasra, Ballia, he was brought to the post. People stoned the road in the context of allegedly assaulting her at the post.

Additional AP told that on receipt of this information, he and Deputy Superintendent of Police KP Singh reached the spot. In conversation, it was agreed to remove the jam and an investigation was assured against the guilty police personnel. After this, as soon as the police started removing the blockers placed on the road for the jam, the villagers became furious again.

Additional AP Yadav said that when the police used light force to disperse the crowd, the villagers started throwing stones. The furious mob ransacked the temporary police post and damaged six motorcycles. He told that he himself was also injured in this incident. Apart from this, a total of 12 people including five other policemen and two journalists were injured.

ASP Yadav said that a large number of police forces have been deployed on the spot. District Magistrate HP Shahi and Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath have reached the spot.

Superintendent of Police Nath said that Ram Dulari Devi of Rasra town had complained to the police against her husband’s nephew Panna Lal that he was forcibly staying in her house. After this information, the police brought Panna Lal to the police post yesterday. Panna Lal alleges that policemen beat and abused her at the police station. He informed that action will be taken against the chaotic elements who pelted stones at the police. He also said that action will be taken against the policemen who have been negligent in the case.