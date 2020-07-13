VIDEO: Video of Sachin Pilot camp continues, 16 MLAs seated together

new Delhi: The Sachin Pilot camp has released a video. Many MLAs are seen sitting in this video. The number of these MLAs is being reported around 16. The same number of MLAs are seen sitting in the video. This is the first time in Rajasthan amidst political turmoil when a video of this kind has come from Sachin Pilot’s camp. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Legislature Party to meet again tomorrow, invitation sent to Sachin Pilot

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot is not in Jaipur. He is in Delhi NCR. The MLA of Sachin Pilot's camp is seen sitting in this video. Congress MLA Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, Harish Meena are also present in this. It is being told that these MLAs are staying in a hotel in Manesar. This video is also from there.

Haryana: Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among others, at a hotel in Manesar. (Video released from Sachin Pilot's office of MLAs supporting him) pic.twitter.com/IHToT5tkiR – ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Today, Ashok Gehlot performed the power. Ashok Gehlot claims that he has more than 100 MLAs. The government is safe. The Congress is scheduled to meet with the Congress MLAs at 10 am tomorrow. For this, an invitation has also been sent to Sachin Pilot, but given the circumstances, he does not think that he will reach the meeting. Sachin Pilot was speculating about joining BJP, but he has made it clear that he is not going to join BJP.