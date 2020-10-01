Video: VVIP aircraft Air India One arrives in the country from US: Special Plan for President – PM

New Delhi: The much awaited VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived in India from the US on Thursday. VVIP aircraft Air India One landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today. India has taken two such special aircraft from Boeing for the VVIP trip, one of which and the specially built B777 aircraft are likely to be later from Boeing to Milan. Also Read – Vice President Venkaiah Naidu found COVID positive, went to home isolation

A B777 aircraft specially built for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister's visit reached India from the US on Thursday. This special VVIP aircraft has several features of Air India One, which makes it special. During the VVIP trip, both B777 aircraft will be flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, not Air India pilots, an official said.

#WATCH: VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President & PM arrives at Delhi International Airport from US. It is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio & video communication function at mid-air without being hacked. pic.twitter.com/4MtXHi8F9O – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Equipped with anti missile system and aircraft advanced communication system

– B777 aircraft will have state-of-the-art anti-missile system

– Its anti missile system is called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures and Self-Protection Suits (SPS)

– This aircraft is equipped with advanced communication system

– Aircraft Advanced Communication System allows audio and video communication function in mid-air without being hacked.

Some special things related to VVIP aircraft

– B777 aircraft specially built for VVIP travel

– B777 aircraft specially built for President, Vice President and Prime Minister’s visit reached India from USA

– Aircraft written by Air India One flew from Texas today i.e. at 1 pm on October 1 landed at Delhi Airport

The total cost of purchase and reconstruction of both the aircraft is estimated to be around Rs 8,400 crore.

– The aircraft was to be handed over to Air India by aircraft manufacturer Boeing in July itself, but it was delayed twice.

– First delayed due to Kovid-19 epidemic, then due to technical reasons it was delayed by a few weeks

– Senior Air India officials reached the US in August to get the aircraft from Boeing.

– Another specially built B777 aircraft for VVIP travel is expected to be sourced from Boeing later.

– Both of these aircraft were part of the commercial fleet of Air India for a few months in 2018, which were then flown to Boeing to specifically recreate it for the VVIP journey.

Currently, the President, Vice President and Prime Minister travel by Air India B747 aircraft.