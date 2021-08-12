Video: Watch this CCTV photos of what took place between opposition MPs and marshals in Parliament the previous day

CCTV Photos of ruckus through Opposition MPs in Parliament on eleventh August: The CCTV photos of the scuffle and attack between the marshals of opposition MPs in Parliament on Wednesday has come to the fore on Thursday. Allow us to tell that the previous day the leaders of opposition events had accused some ladies safety staff provide there of hurling and humiliating ladies participants of the opposition throughout the protest within the Area. No matter took place within the Area of Parliament has been captured within the CCTV digicam, the video of the photos of which has surfaced on Thursday. On the similar time, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has stated, as an alternative of dropping crocodile tears, the opposition will have to make an apology to the rustic. On the similar time, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated – For the primary time within the historical past of Parliament, the glass gate was once damaged within the foyer, because of which a safety staff has additionally been injured. He’s additionally within the clinic.Additionally Learn – Delhi: Opposition took out a march, demonstrated, BJP stated – Democracy is ashamed of what the Congress has proven below the management of Rahul

In this topic, Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge stated, “For those who settle for what the federal government says as reality, then it’s high quality. Now we have observed there, all of the participants of Rajya Sabha have observed. We all know what you’ll be able to do with the photos. How did the drive get there? There were not such a lot of standard marshals there and there were not such a lot of ladies both.” Additionally Learn – UP: Courtroom orders initial inquiry in opposition to Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Union Minister Thakur stated as an alternative of dropping crocodile tears, the opposition will have to make an apology to the rustic

Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated, “Folks stay up for their problems to be raised in Parliament. While anarchy remained the schedule of the opposition. He didn’t care concerning the cash of the folks, the taxpayers. What took place was once condemnable. As a substitute of dropping crocodile tears, make an apology to the rustic.

Rahul stated – MPs had been crushed up for the primary time in Rajya Sabha

Within the capital of the rustic on Thursday, leaders of opposition events together with Congress demonstrated in opposition to the federal government. All through this, Rahul Gandhi additionally stated, for the primary time in Rajya Sabha, MPs had been crushed up, MPs had been crushed up through calling folks from outdoor and dressed in blue uniforms. Rahul Gandhi stated, we requested the federal government to discuss on Pegasus, however the govt refused to discuss on Pegasus. We raised the problem of farmers outdoor Parliament and we’ve come right here as of late to speak to you (media) as a result of we weren’t allowed to talk inside of Parliament. That is the homicide of the democracy of the rustic.

BJP spokesperson stated – a safety staff has additionally been injured, he’s additionally within the clinic

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra stated, “The type of conduct the Congress celebration and a few different opposition events are doing as of late through taking to the street. The way wherein the anarchy has been proven through the opposition events within the Parliament and particularly the Congress celebration below the management of Rahul Gandhi has put all the nation and democracy to disgrace. Patra stated, for the primary time within the historical past of Parliament, the glass gate within the foyer was once damaged, inflicting casualties to a safety guard. He’s additionally within the clinic. Those are the similar opposition, who had been pronouncing {that a} particular consultation of Parliament will have to be known as, but if the consultation was once occurring, Corona was once no longer allowed to be mentioned for a unmarried day.

Leaders of 15 opposition events met Chairman Venkaiah Naidu as of late

Leaders of opposition events met Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to apprise him of the previous day’s incident in Rajya Sabha. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated, all of us leaders of 15 events met the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and gave a memorandum. Leaders of all events and senior chief Sharad Pawar additionally informed concerning the incidents that took place in the home. We thank that they listened to us and understood.

The Congress chief had the previous day accused the ladies MPs of the opposition

Allow us to let you know that Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday alleged that some ladies safety staff provide there throughout the protest within the Area manhandled and insulted ladies participants of the opposition. Then again, the federal government rejected his allegation pronouncing that it was once past the reality.

Girls MPs had been attacked within the Area: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Birthday party leader Sharad Pawar additionally informed journalists within the Parliament Area advanced that he had no longer observed a state of affairs in his 55 years of parliamentary politics the place ladies MPs had been attacked within the Area.