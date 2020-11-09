VIDEO: What did you give Tejashwi’s birthday gift? Listen, interesting answer of brother Tej Pratap

new Delhi: The results of Bihar elections are to come on Tuesday. And today is Tejashwi Yadav’s birthday. Tejashwi is celebrating his birthday. At the same time, his family and RJD are in a celebratory mood even before the results. And assuming the government is going to be RJD. Tejashwi was greeted with congratulations throughout the day. Many political personalities congratulated him. Also Read – Bihar Election: Congress ahead of BJP-JDU spending on Facebook, know full account

Meanwhile, brother Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav) was asked what gift he had given to brother Tejashwi on the occasion of his birthday. Tej Pratap gave an interesting answer to this. Tej Pratap said that I have given a gift to Tejashwi. He is going to sit on the chair of CM of Bihar. What would be a bigger gift than this? Also Read – Happy Birthday: Jiya Ho Lalu Ke Lala … Flops in cricket, superhit in politics

#WATCH | Indicating given a big gift to Tejashwi (on his birthday). He will sit on the chair of the CM. Nitish Kumar’s govt has been decried by people: Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD pic.twitter.com/AGXRDGyQbF Also Read – Who will be Bihar Ka Badshah … Votes will be counted at 55 counting centers tomorrow amid tight security – ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Please tell that most exit polls have given majority to Rashtriya Janata Dal and Grand Alliance. If the estimates of exit poll prove to be correct, then there is going to be a change of power in Bihar and Nitish Kumar’s farewell is certain. In many polls, the grand alliance has got up to 160 seats. There are 243 seats in Bihar Assembly.