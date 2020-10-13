Video: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev suddenly fell down while doing yoga on elephant’s back

yogguru baba ramdev fell from an-elephant: A video of yoga guru Baba Ramdev is going viral on social media. In this video, he is seen suddenly falling while doing yoga on the back of an elephant. In the video, while he was doing the pranayam, the elephant moved forward and his balance deteriorated and fell down, but he kept his balance while falling and he immediately stood up while falling down. The good thing is that Yogguru took care of himself immediately and he did not get serious injury in this accident. Also Read – Rajya Sabha Election: BJP can win nine out of 10 vacancies in Rajya Sabha in UP, SP will suffer heavy loss

Ramdev does yoga on elephant .. FALLS 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

pic.twitter.com/6RbuHDzXZq

In the video, yoga guru Baba Ramdev stood up as soon as he fell and then started laughing with the other people present there.

Today Yoga Camp Raman Reti, Shri Karshani Peeth, Gokul Dham, Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/QNT1iRB6Rz – Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) October 12, 2020

The video of this incident is going viral and people are commenting in various ways. The incident with Yogguru took place at the ashram at Mahavan in Mathura on Monday, when he arrived here. However, the yoga teacher himself has spoken about tweeting and reaching this ashram. He wrote, Today Yoga Camp Raman Reti, Shri Karshi Peeth, Gokul Dham, Vrindavan, but the video of this incident has been shared by the social media user.