Video: Yogi said – Love Jihad will stop with strictness, if not improved then the journey of Ramnam Satya will now come out

Deoria / Jaunpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a rally on Saturday during the campaign for the UP Assembly by-election, that the Allahabad High Court has said that conversion to marriage is not necessary. The government will strictly stop love jihad. CM Yogi said, hiding the name, people who play with the honor of our daughters. My warning to them in advance .. If they do not improve, then the journey of Ramnam Satya will now be out.

In the video, CM Yogi said, "He has shown what he said and has also come to say that yesterday the Allahabad High Court has given an order, conversion for marriage – marriage is not a surprise." CM Yogi said, should not be done. It should not be recognized and therefore the government is also deciding that we will work to stop the strictness of love jihad. Will make an effective law.

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion claimed necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', improving make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters' respect, if you consider me your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

CM Yogi said, “In disguise, those who play with the honor of our daughters by hiding the name, hiding the name, hiding the form. My warning to them in advance .. If they do not improve, then the journey of Ramnam Satya will now come out. ”

Chief Minister Yogi said, brothers and sisters, this is why we are running the program of mission power. The mission power program means that we will guarantee security to every sister and every daughter. But in spite of all this, if someone dares, then Operation Shakti is ready. This is the aim of the operative power that we will protect them in any case. We will protect the honor of sisters and daughters and with this vision, we are going ahead with carrying forward this program of Operation Shakti. Court instructions will also be followed and sister daughters will also be respected.