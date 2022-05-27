VideoMentions allows you to search for a YouTube video by what is being talked about inside, not by its title or description

Any user who has followed the evolution of YouTube from its launch in 2005 until today will agree with me that there are two things that have increased exponentially in that period of time: the number of videos and the amount of clickbait that we have to suffer. Many times the title (optimized to capture our attention) has little to do with what the video ultimately addresses.

If we add to this the number of times that what interests us in a video is not what the author wanted to highlight in its title and/or description, it makes one you want to be able to search for videos not by the content of those, but by what is actually said in it: by the transcription of the subtitles (automatic or not). It would be great, but the video portal search engine does not offer it.

In fact, even if we are only interested in title and description, the results of the YouTube search engine are usually not to shoot rockets (many of us, in fact, prefer to search YouTube from the Google search engine).

14 Tricks to get the most out of YouTube

The VideoMentions proposal

Fortunately, it has just been released a service external to YouTube that offers exactly that: search for videos within a certain channel using only what is said in them, with the only limitation of searching only within the English transcripts, when they exist. Its name is VideoMentions, it’s free and using it is as simple as entering this link, where we will see a screen like the one in the following image…





…so we will have to indicate three data:

The channel URL where we want to search.

The) keywords what we want to search for.

The time frame in which the video was published, if we know it.

Once we indicate all that, we just have to press the ‘Search’ button, wait a while if we have chosen the ‘All time’ option as the time range and… that’s it! Results that also include what was discussed in the video:





And the best of all is that highlighted matches are timestampedso if you click on any of them, you can jump to the exact moment in the video when your keyword was spoken.

“If there was enough demand, it could be expanded to support other languages,” admits the creator of the platform

This tool is free for you thanks to its condition freemium: your business model focuses on charging companies and professionals who want to automate monitoring of references to their brands within channels that meet certain conditions (in this case, they do not need to indicate the URL).

Via | HackerNews