Videos of Finnish Prime Minister’s party divide public opinion in her country

In a leaked video, Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, dancing and singing with friends at a private party. The 36-year-old leader poses for the camera. She sits on her knees, hands behind her head. She is entangled in a group hug. She is having a good time.

Countless similar videos are shared daily on social media by young and not so young partying in Finland and around the world. But The leak has sparked a debate among Finns about what level of disclosure is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially given neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which prompted longtime neutrals Finland and Sweden to request the NATO membership.

Marin, who leads the center-left Social Democratic Party, has faced a barrage of questions: Were there drugs? Alcohol? Was he working or on summer vacation? Was the prime minister sober enough to handle an emergency if one had arisen?

The video, clearly shot by someone at the party, was leaked on social media and caught the attention of the Finnish media this week. Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks but declined to say exactly where and when..

She also acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a “boisterous way” and that there was alcohol, but, to her knowledge, no drugs were involved. She said on Friday that underwent a drug test to end speculation about illegal substances.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks to members of the media in Kuopio, Finland, Aug. 18, 2022. Matias Honkamaa/Lehtikuva/via REUTERS

“I hope that in the year 2022 it will be accepted that even decision makers dance, sing and go to partiesMarin told reporters. “I didn’t want any images released, but it’s up to the voters to decide what they think about it.”

The prime minister, who is married with a 4-year-old daughter, has often insisted that even though she is the head of Finland’s government, she is just like any other person her age who likes to have a good time. with friends and family in your spare time.

In Helsinki opinions are divided.

Josua Fagerholmwho works in marketing, said the episode was potentially damaging to Finland’s reputation and public confidence in Finnish politicians. “I think it is important that our politicians are respectable and have the public’s trust. So I don’t think it’s a good look,” he expressed.

The first leaked video of Sanna Marin dancing with her friends



Mintuu Kylliainen, a student in Helsinki, disagreed. She said everyone was entitled to her opinion, but she felt the leaked video was getting too much attention. “It’s normal to celebrateKyliainen said. “She should have fun in her life too”.

Some supporters say criticism of prime minister smacks of sexism.

Marin became Finland’s youngest prime minister in 2019 at the age of 34. Even in the egalitarian Nordic country, Marin felt that her gender and age were sometimes given too much emphasis. She told the magazine Vogue in 2020 that “in every position i’ve been in, my gender has always been the starting point: that i’m a young woman”.

Anu Koivonena professor of gender studies at the University of Turku in Finland, said she did not think gender was a decisive factor in the uproar over the leaked video. He said the party itself was not a big deal, but the fact that the leaked video could be seen as a lapse in judgment on the part of the prime minister in terms of the people he surrounded himself with..

Sanna Marin explains the leaked videos

“That he didn’t hold back in a company where he can’t trust everyone in the room,” Koivonen said. “I think that’s the main issue right now.”

Jarno Limnella cybersecurity expert and regional politician from the conservative National Coalition Party of Finland, said the incident was problematic from a security point of view, noting that Finland’s top leaders are of interest to foreign security services.

“Information is gathered from a variety of sources, and even seemingly trivial pieces of information can be significant to a foreign power.Limnell told the Finnish newspaper Helsingin sanomat newspaper. “Key decision makers are under close surveillance during the NATO ratification process”.

It’s not the first time Marin’s party has made headlines. In December, he publicly apologized after leaving clubs until 4 AM despite a text message advising him to avoid social activities due to contact with someone infected with COVID-19. Marin said she didn’t see the message because she had left her phone at home.. He later tested negative for the coronavirus.

Even in a progressive society like Finland, Marin breaks the mold of a typical politician.. She grew up with a single mother who was in a relationship with another woman. Many Finns are proud of her modern approach to the office, including the casual attire she has worn on formal occasions. Marin set social media abuzz in April when she showed up to a press conference with her Swedish counterpart in a black leather biker jacket.

The younger ones think that it is okay for him to have fun since he is a person like any other. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS

Marin and her female-majority cabinet have also won praise in Finland and internationally for steadfastly guiding the country through the COVID-19 pandemic and the NATO application process..

“Our prime minister is super,” he said. Jori Korkman, a retiree in Helsinki. “She has taken her job very hard during a very difficult time, and has done a first class job. What she is doing in her spare time is none of our business.”

