Videos showing the result of the Ukrainian attack on a base of Wagner Group mercenaries

Destroyed mercenary building in Popasna

Yesterday it was revealed that Ukraine destroyed a Russian mercenary base in the Luhansk regionafter Russian propaganda channels broadcast a photo of the invading forces along with a poster revealing the exact location of the meeting

Later, three videos began to circulate on social networks showing the destruction caused in the base of the mercenaries.

The attack was launched in Popasna, south of Severodonetsk, confirmed Serguéi Gaidai, Ukrainian governor of the Luhansk region, as well as several pro-Russian war reporters. The reports did not specify a number of victims.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine again successfully attacked the enemy’s headquarters. This time in Popasna, where a PMC Wagner base was destroyed. The death toll is becoming clear. At the same time, on the front line, the russians are actively deploying attack and army aircraft – air strikes were recorded in three populated areas“, said.

Destroyed building in Popasna

Gaidai also highlighted how that headquarters was attacked, noting that Ukrainian forces “hit an enemy headquarters whose whereabouts were established thanks to a Russian journalist.” In addition, he indicated that it was the “Wagner Group headquarters in Popasna”referring to the private paramilitary organization that is not officially recognized by the Kremlin, but which plays a leading role in its operations abroad.

The location data emerged from a recent visit to the mercenaries of the Russian correspondent Sergey Sreda, who uploaded photos of his tour on Telegram last week. The Donbas is in the hands of the invading troops after months of fighting and destruction.

Among the images uploaded by Sreda is a sign with the address of the nearest shelter: 12 Myronivska Street. Just a few meters away, at number 8, was the building allegedly used by the Wagner Group, which led to the Ukrainian attack.

The reporter’s message was later deleted, but replicated copies on other channels remained.

The detail in the photo: the address with the number 12 Myronivska street. Analysts doubt if it was a mistake or if it was included deliberately

As reported by the journalist Denis Kazansky, the Ukrainian military used the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systemwhich allows you to accurately engage targets at greater distances.

After the offensive, with an unknown balance of dead or wounded, it transpired that the oligarch could have died Yevgeny Prigozhinknown as “Vladimir Putin’s chef” and very close to the Russian president, since someone with similar features was seen in one of the photos.

However, no official confirmation of his status has been released. Prigozhin has previously traveled to the Donbas to coordinate the operations, but it would not be the first time that erroneous reports circulate about his alleged death, which are usually not denied.

As for the attack, Ruslan Leviev, founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team, an independent Russian organization that investigates events in the region, doubted that the photo was an inadvertent mistake, hinting at the possibility that it was a deliberately left clue. As he suggested he, it is possible that it was a decoy to provoke a response from Ukraine and thus reveal the location of the precision artillery, handed over to kyiv by Western allies.

